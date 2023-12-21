Home States Andhra Pradesh

New scheme to bridge digital divide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the launch of a new scheme aimed at empowering B.Tech. and B.Sc computer science students and contributing to the enhancement of technology education in government schools. A government order was issued to this effect.

Under the future technologies scheme, graduation students will serve as technology mentors and impart their knowledge to school teachers. The mentors will support a total of 5,693 government schools, with each of them extending help to three schools.

They will assist teachers in enabling them to adopt latest technology in the teaching-learning process. Participants in the programme will receive a monthly stipend of approximately Rs 12,000.

Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, APSCHE Chairman said “It’s a great initiative by the government. The concept of higher education and holding school education is new in this country. I am sure this will go a long way in bridging the digital divide gap.”

