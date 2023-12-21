Home States Andhra Pradesh

Presence of Naidu, Pawan Kalyan at TDP meet a big draw

There were mixed reactions from leaders and cadre on the TDP-JSP alliance. 

Published: 21st December 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Galam Padayatra meet 2

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the occasion of the completion of Yuvagalam padayatra | Express

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

POLIPALLI (VIZIANAGARAM DIST): The first joint public appearance of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan after announcing their alliance for the ensuing elections was a big draw with supporters of the two parties making Navasakam meeting to mark the conclusion of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, a success on Wednesday. 

The speeches of all the prominent leaders evoked a good response and Jana Sainiks were on their feet as their leader addressed the gathering. But, there were mixed reactions from leaders and cadre on the TDP-JSP alliance. 

“I wholeheartedly welcome the alliance between the two parties as it will ensure ouster of the YSRC government. But the way Pawan Kalyan is being portrayed as a saviour of the TDP is objectionable as the party has a strong cadre base and secured nearly 40% of votes in the 2019 elections,” felt Appala Naidu, a second rung leader from Srikakulam district. 

A TDP leader from the combined East Godavari district opined that seat-sharing may be a bone of contention between the two parties.

“A senior leader, who is not confident of retaining his ticket in the coming elections, is getting indications from the party leadership to sacrifice his seat to the alliance partner or to be ready to contest from another constituency. This may prove detrimental to the interests of the party as well as leaders,’’ he observed.

“In fact, Naidu has given clarity that all the sitting MLAs will be given tickets in the 2024 elections. But after getting aligned with the JSP, it appears there is a change from that stand as we smell that the party may give priority to the demands of Pawan,” he feared.

Speaking to TNIE, former TDP minister Prathipati Pulla Rao observed that Lokesh has found a place in the hearts of lakhs of people during his padayatra. 

