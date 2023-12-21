Tabs disbursal to Class 8 students at Chintapalli from Dec 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of free tabs for Class VIII students at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday.

A total of 4,34,185 students studying in government schools and aided schools across the State will be provided free tablets with Byju’s preloaded content at a cost of Rs 619.87 crore. Every Class VIII student will get a benefit of Rs 33,000 -- a tab worth Rs 17,500 and content worth Rs 15,500.

With the 4,34,185 tablets to be provided on Thursday, the State government has distributed a total of 9,52,925 tablets at a cost of Rs 1,305.74 crore.

The State government is providing tablets to class VIII students with Byju’s content for 8th, 9th, and 10th classes so that they can use them even when they move to higher classes.

Now, the government is increasing the memory card capacity of the tablets to 256 GB so that the content for 11th and 12th classes can also be accommodated in the tabs. The free tablets has the feature of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bot (Doubt Clearance Bot).

To provide global opportunities for the children and to ensure they are employable across geographies, the government has tied up with Duolingo App to install it in all tabs so that children can learn and practise multiple foreign languages. The tablets are configured to work both online and offline.



