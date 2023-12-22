Andhra Pradesh: Rs 80 crore released for Anganwadi staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government released over Rs 80 crore to meet the immediate demands of the protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers. In an order issued on Thursday, the State government announced the increase of age limit to 50 years from 45 for promotion of Anganwadi helpers to Anganwadi workers. The government also fixed the upper age limit for the continuation of Anganwadi workers and helpers as 62 years.On completing 62 years, Anganwadi workers will get a special bonus of Rs 1 lakh, while helpers will get Rs 40,000. Further, orders were also issued for Anganwadi workers to claim TA and DA every two months.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 66.54 crore for 16,575 rental buildings in rural/tribal areas and 6,705 rental buildings in urban areas. The relevant rent arrears up to November 2023 have been paid to all rental centres across the State. A sum of Rs 7.81 crore was also released towards consumables like soap, phenyl, etc. Besides, Rs 3,000 was released for each of the 21,206 Anganwadi centres, totalling to Rs 6.36 crore, for maintenance cost. Anganwadi workers can spend the funds as per the centres’ needs.Anganwadi workers and helpers Unions had staged a protest, demanding enhancement of salaries, gratuity, hiking the end of service benefits, increasing the promotional age from Anganwadi worker to helper.

They also demanded that retirement age for them be fixed as 62 years on par with government employees, clearing of pending AWC rent and TA bills, increasing SR Sampoorna Poshana menu charges among others.The government had held several talks with the representatives of the unions at various levels. A group of Ministers, too, interacted with the Anganwadi workers and helpers on December 15, following which orders were issued to address their demands.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Ushashri Charan appealed to the Anganwadi workers and helpers to resume their duties. “We have even written a letter to the Centre regarding payment of gratuity. Once we get a reply, action will be initiated,” she said.“We stand fourth in the country in payment of honorarium to Anganwadi workers and sixth in paying honorarium to Anganwadi helpers,” she said.

