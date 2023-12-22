AP Chambers urges govt to control increasing prices of raw materials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), during its Affiliate Council Meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday, unanimously flagged the rising input costs, including power, fuel, labour, raw material, various State taxes and logistic costs. They pointed out that several units might have to shut shop, if the State and Central governments do no intervene.

The council comprises around 76 State and district-level associations that are affiliated to AP Chambers. It meets once in a quarter to discuss all policy matters that need intervention, the challenges faced by business enterprises, and the support needed from State and Central governments.The need for industry status to the hotel and real estate sectors, strengthening of MSME Facilitation Councils, restructuring of ECLGS loans from three to six years were discussed during the meeting.

The Council also discussed bringing fuel and power under the purview of GST with all stakeholders’ consultation, urging the government to fix five-year affordable power to the industry to compete with global markets, reforming the online pharma platforms to control the the issue of unauthorised selling of medicines, and improving domestic and international air connectivity.

It also held discussions on organising AP Travel Mart in association with the State government for boosting tourism in the State. Stakeholders in the tourism sector underscored the need to remove TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on overseas travel and resolved to take up the issue with the government.Representatives of AP MSME Industries Association, AP Textile Mills Association and others attended the meet.

