Bapatla district of AP gets 370 new MSMEs in last four years

GUNTUR: Over the past four years, the Bapatla district administration’s initiative to promote small-scale industries and youth entrepreneurship in the delta region has yielded positive results. A total of 370 new medium and small-scale industries and units have been established, fostering employment opportunities in the district. The administration played a pivotal role by allocating Rs 110 crore in subsidies, enabling young entrepreneurs to realise their aspirations.

Additionally, officials have been actively raising awareness about various Central and State government subsidy schemes for MSMEs.Subsidies amounting to Rs 110.69 crore have been disbursed to 705 units, including the existing 335 units, where Rs 77.15 crore allocated for 327 units in 2019-20, Rs 17.60 crore for 269 units in 2020-21, Rs 12.95 crore for 77 units in 2021-22, and Rs 2.99 crore for 32 units in 2022-23.

The district has witnessed the establishment of various industries, including those in food processing, plastic, ice factories, textiles, and garment units, predominantly located in Parchur, Chirala, Bapatla, Addanki, and other areas. This surge in industrial activity has generated increased employment opportunities for the local population. Notably, a significant proportion of the newly established units are in the granite sector, with around 500 granite processing units, including cutting and polishing facilities, concentrated in Martur, Ballikaruvu, and Santamangaluru.

The administration has efficiently implemented the recently reinstated slab system for the collection of seigniorage fees on granite blocks consumed at processing units. Officials from the mining department, in collaboration with vigilance officials, have intensified efforts to curb the illegal transportation of granite. The renewed focus on ensuring that management pays royalties and GST based on the processed and transported material for sales aims to maintain regulatory compliance in the granite industry.

