Chelluboina shifted to Rajamahendravaram rural

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ramachandrapuram MLA and BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has been asked to contest from Rajamahendravaram Rural constituency in the ensuing elections.

As part of the ongoing exercise to choose a winning team in the 2024 elections, the YSRC leadership has started changing or dropping the sitting MLAs. It has already changed the seats of three sitting MLAs and a former minister.

As part of the change of guard in the Assembly segments, Chelluboina has been asked to move to Rajamahendaravaram Rural seat. Revealing this, the BC Welfare Minister said, “It is unfortunate that some leaders have made corruption charges against me only to contest from Rama-chandrapuram.”

Chelluboina had faced stiff competition from Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, who wanted Ramachandrapuram seat for his son. Though Pilli won thrice from Ramachandrapuram, he had to make way to Chelluboina after suffering defeat at the hands of Thota Trimurthulu of TDP in the 2014 elections. Pilli was nominated to the Legislative Council initially. Later, he was inducted into the State Cabinet. After that he was elevated and sent to the Rajya Sabha.

However, Pilli and Chelluboina were at loggerheads for the past one year over Ramachandrapuram seat. The two leaders made open charges against each other, and their followers even clashed on a couple of occasions. As the two groups continued to bicker, the YSRC leadership intervened and directed them not to make any public comments, and the candidate for Ramachandrapuram would be decided at a right time.

On Thursday, Chelluboina participated in a programme held to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Jagan has asked me to contest from Rajamahendravaram Rural seat. I told him that I will abide by whatever decision he takes,” Chelluboina revealed.

He said some leaders had levelled baseless allegations of corruption against him and his son with an intention to malign their image. “I would have offered Ramachandrapuram seat to Pilli, if he asked me as he is a strong leader among Setti Balijas,” he said.

Meanwhile, the YSRC leadership is continuing the exercise of changing or dropping the sitting MLAs. Apart from P Viswarup and V Usha Sri Charan, who are likely to be shifted or dropped, the names of some more ministers and former ministers are also making rounds in the political circles as part of the big change.

