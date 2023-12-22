ECI team to take stock of poll preps in Andhra Pradesh today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Vijayawada on Friday for a two-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the ensuing Assembly and general elections in the State. The delegation, comprising senior deputy election commissioners and deputy election commissioners, will also review the Special Summary Revision-2024 taken up in the State.

At the same time, the team is also likely to look into the complaints filed by the ruling YSRC regarding irregularities in the electoral rolls.In its complaint to the ECI, YSRC leaders had alleged that the TDP was helping several hundreds of people to register for voting in Andhra Pradesh soon after elections in Telangana concluded. They also attached photographs of the yellow party taking up campaigns in the neighbouring Telugu State to enrol new voters for Andhra Pradesh.

To support its complaint, the ruling party also highlighted that Jana Sena Party general secretary Nagendra Babu was a registered voter in both the Telugu States. Pointing out that Nagendra Babu, his wife and son had exercised their vote in the recent Telangana elections, the leaders submitted snapshots of their Voter ID card numbers in Khairatabad Assembly constituency of Hyderabad electoral rolls.

While the Electoral Officer of a State is responsible for publishing of a voter list, issues related to two States (duplicate voters) is to be sorted out by the ECI, YSRC leaders opined.YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu said such practice of voting in two States is illegal and unethical. “We have asked the ECI to prevent such illegal activities of enrolling Telangana voters in AP electoral rolls. Soon after our appeal, orders were issued to district collectors to verify such cases. We will meet the ECI officials again during their visit to State and make a representation,” he explained.

Stating that such a practice is illegal, retired bureaucrat IYR Krishna Rao said if proven, ECI will definitely take appropriate action. The ruling party also informed the ECI that TDP election cell State coordinator Suresh Koneru had submitted information to the election authority enclosing a list of identified cases involving death, fake, permanently shifted, and double entries, which later proved to be false.

The ruling party complained to the poll panel that the TDP was collecting personal data of voters, including details of children aged above 18, unemployed members in the family, etc, under the pretext of conducting a survey. It accused the TDP of enticing voters in violation of Section 123 (1) of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, Sections 170, 170B, 171C, 417, 419 of the IPC, and the Model Code of Conduct.

On the other hand, the TDP, too, lodged a complaint with the ECI and stated that voters who supported their party were being removed from the electoral rolls. A delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had lodged the complaint with the poll panel.

TDP MP Galla Jayadev had also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. TDP leader Md Ahamed Shareef alleged that the YSRC was complaining against the TDP only to cover up its own foul play. “It is the YSRC, which has indulged in collection of personal data,” he claimed.

ECI directive

The ECI has said officers involved in conduct of elections in a poll-bound State should not be posted in their home districts or where they have served for a long period

