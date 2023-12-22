Naidu offers prayers at Gunadala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu said human effort needs the blessings of the Almighty and then only one’s wish gets fulfilled.Taking part in the pre-Christmas celebrations at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Naidu said he is really blessed as he visited the Holy Mother Mary Shrine at Gunadala earlier in the day.

Observing that Jesus came in the human form for the salvation of mankind, Naidu recalled that as the Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, he started the practice of semi-Christmas celebrations in the State.

“At the Mother Mary shrine, I read the Bible and found that every teaching is for the benefit of society. The Bible clearly says to love even your enemy, but the situation in the State now is that friends too are considered as enemies,” he said.

Christianity means service and all the missionaries are rendering yeoman service by setting up schools, colleges and hospitals, he lauded.Promising that soon after the TDP returns to power, the extension of aid to Christians for Jerusalem visit will be revived, Naidu made an appeal to all to pray for the good of the State.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu said human effort needs the blessings of the Almighty and then only one’s wish gets fulfilled.Taking part in the pre-Christmas celebrations at the TDP headquarters on Thursday, Naidu said he is really blessed as he visited the Holy Mother Mary Shrine at Gunadala earlier in the day. Observing that Jesus came in the human form for the salvation of mankind, Naidu recalled that as the Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, he started the practice of semi-Christmas celebrations in the State. “At the Mother Mary shrine, I read the Bible and found that every teaching is for the benefit of society. The Bible clearly says to love even your enemy, but the situation in the State now is that friends too are considered as enemies,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Christianity means service and all the missionaries are rendering yeoman service by setting up schools, colleges and hospitals, he lauded.Promising that soon after the TDP returns to power, the extension of aid to Christians for Jerusalem visit will be revived, Naidu made an appeal to all to pray for the good of the State. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp