No consent yet from AP govt to hand over ESI hospitals to ESIC: Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre is awaiting the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to hand over the administration of ESI hospitals to Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for better medical services, said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli.

In a written reply to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao’s query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Union Minister said at present four ESI hospitals are functioning in Andhra Pradesh in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada. All the four hospitals are run by the State government.

Asked whether the Centre had asked the State government to hand over the administration of ESI hospitals to ESIC, he answered in the affirmative. The Government of India has sought the consent of the State government for take over of ESI Scheme hospitals run by it. However, the AP government is yet respond to the Centre’s request, the Union Minister informed.

Asked about the present and planned ESI hospitals in Visakhapatnam, he said apart from a 200-bed ESI hospital, two other ESI hospitals are under construction.A 400-bed ESI hospital is under construction at Sheelanagar, and the work has been assigned to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). Construction of a 30-bed ESI hospital at Atchutapuram (Visakhapatnam) has also been assigned to CPWD, he informed.

