Now, Naidu totally relied on Pawan Kalyan: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu now needs to rely on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan to attract crowds for his party programmes.Speaking on the TDP’s Yuvagalam Navasakam meeting, Sajjala said Naidu, despite having four decades of political experience, had stooped to a level of depending on the Jana Sena Party chief, who lost at two places in the last elections, for making his party programme a success. “Naidu had to go to Pawan Kalyan’s residence and convince the latter to attend the TDP meeting,’’ Sajjala said, adding that the two leaders made an attempt to instill confidence among their cadres by posing for a group photo.

On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s claim that he had witnessed the problems being faced by the people during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Sajjala asked as to why he could not solve the problems when he was a minister. The YSRC leader said both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were not revealing as to whey they had parted ways in 2019 after contesting the polls in 2014 in alliance.

“Pawan Kalyan seems to be working with the sole aim of making Naidu Chief Minister again. If his intention is to make Naidu CM, he can merge his party with the TDP. He can work as a president of the party’s Telangana unit,’’ Sajjala observed. He further added that there is no clarity as to whether it would be Naidu or Lokesh, who would become the Chief Minister, if they win the elections. “The people of the State are no longer ready to believe the promises of Naidu as he had failed to deliver the promises made in the run up to 2014 elections,” he asserted.On the change of YSRC Assembly constituency coordinators, Sajjala said the exercise has been going for the past two years. “We want to go the elections with our best team,” he averred.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu now needs to rely on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan to attract crowds for his party programmes.Speaking on the TDP’s Yuvagalam Navasakam meeting, Sajjala said Naidu, despite having four decades of political experience, had stooped to a level of depending on the Jana Sena Party chief, who lost at two places in the last elections, for making his party programme a success. “Naidu had to go to Pawan Kalyan’s residence and convince the latter to attend the TDP meeting,’’ Sajjala said, adding that the two leaders made an attempt to instill confidence among their cadres by posing for a group photo. On TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s claim that he had witnessed the problems being faced by the people during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Sajjala asked as to why he could not solve the problems when he was a minister. The YSRC leader said both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan were not revealing as to whey they had parted ways in 2019 after contesting the polls in 2014 in alliance. “Pawan Kalyan seems to be working with the sole aim of making Naidu Chief Minister again. If his intention is to make Naidu CM, he can merge his party with the TDP. He can work as a president of the party’s Telangana unit,’’ Sajjala observed. He further added that there is no clarity as to whether it would be Naidu or Lokesh, who would become the Chief Minister, if they win the elections. “The people of the State are no longer ready to believe the promises of Naidu as he had failed to deliver the promises made in the run up to 2014 elections,” he asserted.On the change of YSRC Assembly constituency coordinators, Sajjala said the exercise has been going for the past two years. “We want to go the elections with our best team,” he averred.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp