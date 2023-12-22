Vana Vihari project in Giddalur division to open soon

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The ‘Vana Vihari’ eco-tourism project in the Giddalur division, led by the Forest Department officials, is on the verge of completion, having utilised Rs 2 crore in funds over the past few months. This initiative aims to offer an eco-friendly experience, featuring attractions such as a children’s amusement park, wooden cottages, tent cottages, and a Jungle Safari, all packaged within an eco-tourism programme. Currently, the authorities are finalising plans for a cafeteria to meet the dining needs of visitors.

Originally proposed in 2018, the ‘Vana Vihari’ project has seen continuous government funding, totalling around Rs 2 crore to date. The efforts have resulted in the construction of two wooden cottages, two tent cottages (a total of four) equipped with amenities like air coolers, fans, and cots. Surrounding the premises is a walking track, complemented by an exclusive bio-diversity garden, a children’s amusement (theme) park, and adventure park areas.

Deputy Director (DD) YV Narasimha Rao, overseeing the Giddalur Forest Division, shared plans to offer a range of food items, including coffee, snacks, meals, tiffins, traditional, natural, forest foods, honey, amla, triphala, and other products at reasonable prices.

Under the guidance of DD YV Narasimha Rao and other forest officers, an ‘Open art & painting competition’ was recently conducted at the Vana Vihari premises, drawing the participation of around 30 professional and amateur artists. Artists from various regions showcased their talent, producing captivating wildlife, landscapes, and scenic depictions, along with thought-provoking illustrations on environmental protection.The event concluded with the felicitation of artists through participation certificates, medals, garlands, and shawls.

