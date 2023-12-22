YSRC keen to wrest two seats from TDP

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The YSRC leadership is determined to wrest Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly constituencies from the TDP in the ensuing elections by fielding strong candidates as part of its ‘Mission 175’.

Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment consists of seven Assembly seats, including Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Gopalapuram and Nidadavolu. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC had won five out of the seven seats in the Lok Sabha constituency. The urban and rural segments are considered to be TDP bastions since the inception of party.

However it was surprising to note that MP Margani Bharat had won the Lok Sabha seat with a good majority in the last elections. Since he belongs to the BC community, Backward Class voters had voted in favour of the YSRC candidate.

Upper caste people constitute 30% of the electorate, followed by BCs and SCs in the two seats. The urban seat has a unique feature that it consists of influential BC community voters. Now, the urban seat is represented by Adiredddy Bhavani, and rural by Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary of TDP.

While the ruling YSRC is keen on winning the urban and rural seats, the opposition TDP is determined to retain them. The TDP may field Adireddy Srinivas, husband of sitting MLA Bhavani, from the urban in the ensuing elections. If the rural seat is allotted to Jana Sena, Kandula Durgesh is likely to be the candidate.

The YSRC is exploring the option of fielding Bharat from the urban segment to win the seat. Another strong candidate is likely to be fielded from the rural seat to wrest both of them from the TDP as part of its efforts to make a clean sweep.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The YSRC leadership is determined to wrest Rajamahendravaram Urban and Rural Assembly constituencies from the TDP in the ensuing elections by fielding strong candidates as part of its ‘Mission 175’. Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha segment consists of seven Assembly seats, including Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rural, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kovvur, Gopalapuram and Nidadavolu. In the 2019 elections, the YSRC had won five out of the seven seats in the Lok Sabha constituency. The urban and rural segments are considered to be TDP bastions since the inception of party. However it was surprising to note that MP Margani Bharat had won the Lok Sabha seat with a good majority in the last elections. Since he belongs to the BC community, Backward Class voters had voted in favour of the YSRC candidate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Upper caste people constitute 30% of the electorate, followed by BCs and SCs in the two seats. The urban seat has a unique feature that it consists of influential BC community voters. Now, the urban seat is represented by Adiredddy Bhavani, and rural by Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary of TDP. While the ruling YSRC is keen on winning the urban and rural seats, the opposition TDP is determined to retain them. The TDP may field Adireddy Srinivas, husband of sitting MLA Bhavani, from the urban in the ensuing elections. If the rural seat is allotted to Jana Sena, Kandula Durgesh is likely to be the candidate. The YSRC is exploring the option of fielding Bharat from the urban segment to win the seat. Another strong candidate is likely to be fielded from the rural seat to wrest both of them from the TDP as part of its efforts to make a clean sweep. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp