10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan commences in Andhra

TIRUMALA: The auspicious Vaikunta Dwara Darshan commenced at the Srivari temple in Tirumala at 1.45 am on Saturday. The Vaikunta Dwara Darshan will conclude at midnight on January 1. Devotees began arriving at the hill shrine on Friday itself. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 10-day fete as thousands of devotees throng the temple for a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara passing through the Vaikunta Dwaram.

The TTD said it would prioritise darshan for common devotees and issue 4.23 lakh tokens. While the Temple Trust had decided to issue the Sarva Darshan tokens from 2 pm on Saturday, officials began issuing them from Friday itself as crowds began to swell at the counters.

As many as 92 counters have been set up at nine locations in Tirupati - Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam and Govindarajaswami Choultries, Bhudevi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarani, Indira Maidan, Jeevakona High School, Raman Naidu High School in Bairagipettada and ZP School in MR Palli - to issue the tokens.

The TTD had also released 2.25 lakh Rs 300 special darshan tickets and another 20,000 SRIVANI tickets online for all 10 days. The same were sold out within minutes of being released. During the 10-day fete, privileged darshan for senior citizens, specially-abled persons, NRIs, etc has been cancelled. All arjita Sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Arjita Brahmotsavam, have been cancelled. This seva will be performed in Ekantham from December 25-30.

The processional deities Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts will bless the devotees from the Swarna Ratham on Mada streets between 9 am and 11 am on Saturday, while Chakra Snanam will be performed between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on December 24, observed as Vaikunta Dwadasi.

Security arrangements have been made in coordination with the district administration, and traffic and civil police officers. Considering the massive crowd and limited rooms at Tirumala, the TTD had urged the devotees to book rooms in Tirupati itself during the 10-day festival. “Only devotees who have tickets or tokens have been allotted rooms in Tirumala,” officials pointed out.

Significance of the sacred Dhanurmasam

Vedic pundits said six months of Uttarayana period are considered as 12 hours in the morning in Vaikuntham - the abode of Sri Maha Vishnu. The remaining six months of Dakshinayana is considered to be 12 hours of the night. The period of ten days in Dhanurmasam is equivalent to 40 minutes in Vaikuntham as mentioned in the sacred texts of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. It is during this time that Sri Maha Vishnu attends the court and provides darshan to His devaganas (here devotees), which is equal to 10 days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. Hence, all the ten days are considered sacred

