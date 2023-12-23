Andhra govt offers 50 per cent subsidy on insurance premium for Non-Resident Telugus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is offering a 50% premium subsidy on the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) (insurance) scheme to support the welfare of Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs), including migrant workers, employees, and students, living abroad. The initiative aims to provide financial security and assistance to NRTs and their families.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Venkat S Medapati explained that eligible people can enrol for the PBB scheme at subsidised rates from December 26, 2023, to January 15, 2024. During this period, NRTs working abroad can enrol for a minimal fee of Rs 275 with a coverage period of three years. Students are eligible for free enrolment with coverage for one year.

APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha Rani said the PBB insurance scheme includes Rs 10 lakh financial aid in case of accidental death or permanent disability, medical expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh for injuries or sickness, and maternity expenses of up to Rs 50,000 for women.As the MoU with The New India Assurance Company is set to expire on January 15, NRTs have been asked to avail benefits of the PBB considering that premium may be hiked in the new MoU.

APNRTS sets up helplines for info on pbb

Interested people can contact APNRTS on +91-863-2340678 or Whatsapp on +91-8500027678 to enrol in the PBB scheme. They also log in to https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/index.php/home/insurance_new or send an e-mail at insurance@apnrts.com; helpline@apnrts.com. Information on other APNRTS services and updates is available on https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is offering a 50% premium subsidy on the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima (PBB) (insurance) scheme to support the welfare of Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs), including migrant workers, employees, and students, living abroad. The initiative aims to provide financial security and assistance to NRTs and their families. Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) president Venkat S Medapati explained that eligible people can enrol for the PBB scheme at subsidised rates from December 26, 2023, to January 15, 2024. During this period, NRTs working abroad can enrol for a minimal fee of Rs 275 with a coverage period of three years. Students are eligible for free enrolment with coverage for one year. APNRTS CEO P Hemalatha Rani said the PBB insurance scheme includes Rs 10 lakh financial aid in case of accidental death or permanent disability, medical expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh for injuries or sickness, and maternity expenses of up to Rs 50,000 for women.As the MoU with The New India Assurance Company is set to expire on January 15, NRTs have been asked to avail benefits of the PBB considering that premium may be hiked in the new MoU.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); APNRTS sets up helplines for info on pbb Interested people can contact APNRTS on +91-863-2340678 or Whatsapp on +91-8500027678 to enrol in the PBB scheme. They also log in to https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/index.php/home/insurance_new or send an e-mail at insurance@apnrts.com; helpline@apnrts.com. Information on other APNRTS services and updates is available on https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp