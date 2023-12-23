Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra MP lauds CM’s investment on human capital for development

Schemes such as Amma Vodi, have resulted in empowerment of underprivileged children.

Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra

YARC's Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district. (Photo | Eps)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra attracted huge crowds in Mandapeta of Konaseema and Yemmiganur of Kurnool district on Friday. Participating in the bus yatra in Mandapeta, MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said, “In Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 22 crore, 20 lakh people have got permanent house sites from the government. In Andhra Pradesh, where the population is only 5 crore, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has created history by issuing 31 lakh house site pattas to the poor people in the last four-and-a-half years.”

“In the State, 78 out of every 100 people are poor, and the YSRC government has implemented tailored welfare schemes to support all the underprivileged sections and ensure their uplift,” he averred.

Addressing a huge gathering in Yemmiganur, MLA K Chennakesava Reddy said, “By bringing in revolutionary changes in the fields of education and health, Jagan has done a great good for the oppressed communities.”

Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna said, “The government has been effectively implementing welfare schemes, prioritising the future of our children and that of the State as a whole. Schemes such as Amma Vodi, have resulted in the empowerment of underprivileged children.”

