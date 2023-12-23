Change of YSRC incharges may be tough in Konaseema

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC plans to change or drop some sitting MLAs in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are unlikely to be a smooth affair. While some are openly expressing their ‘displeasure’ over the move of the party leadership, some others are likely to decide on their future course of action soon.

For instance, the YSRC cadre seems to be not ready to accept the change of their sitting MLA Kondeti Chittibabu in P Gannavaram Assembly constituency. The second-rung leaders and cadre have reportedly sent a word of caution to the party high command that they will not accept any change of guard.

The party is said to have decided to drop Chittibabu and appoint a new coordinator for the Assembly segment. Chittibabu seems to be unhappy with the developments, claiming that he has been striving to win the confidence of people again in the constituency by actively taking part in the mass outreach programmes.

In Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram rural constituency.“Though Chelluboina is not interested in shifting, but being loyal to the party and the leader, he has accepted the change,’’ a confidant revealed.

Similarly, MLC Thota Trimurthulu is likely to be asked to contest from Mandapeta, but he wants to enter the poll fray from Ramachandrapuram, where he won twice in the earlier elections. Apart from being a new face in Mandapeta, Trimurthulu has to face sitting MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao of TDP, who has a strong hold on the segment.

In the Amalapuram Assembly constituency, the YSRC leadership is likely to drop Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup. But, Viswarup seems to be reluctant to leave the seat to others. Amalapuram witnessed violent clashes over renaming the newly carved out district after BR Ambedkar, and Viswarup seems to be facing the heat for the incident, which may impair his winning prospects, a political analyst observed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KAKINADA: As part of its ‘Mission 175’, the YSRC plans to change or drop some sitting MLAs in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are unlikely to be a smooth affair. While some are openly expressing their ‘displeasure’ over the move of the party leadership, some others are likely to decide on their future course of action soon. For instance, the YSRC cadre seems to be not ready to accept the change of their sitting MLA Kondeti Chittibabu in P Gannavaram Assembly constituency. The second-rung leaders and cadre have reportedly sent a word of caution to the party high command that they will not accept any change of guard. The party is said to have decided to drop Chittibabu and appoint a new coordinator for the Assembly segment. Chittibabu seems to be unhappy with the developments, claiming that he has been striving to win the confidence of people again in the constituency by actively taking part in the mass outreach programmes. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna has been shifted to Rajamahendravaram rural constituency.“Though Chelluboina is not interested in shifting, but being loyal to the party and the leader, he has accepted the change,’’ a confidant revealed. Similarly, MLC Thota Trimurthulu is likely to be asked to contest from Mandapeta, but he wants to enter the poll fray from Ramachandrapuram, where he won twice in the earlier elections. Apart from being a new face in Mandapeta, Trimurthulu has to face sitting MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao of TDP, who has a strong hold on the segment. In the Amalapuram Assembly constituency, the YSRC leadership is likely to drop Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup. But, Viswarup seems to be reluctant to leave the seat to others. Amalapuram witnessed violent clashes over renaming the newly carved out district after BR Ambedkar, and Viswarup seems to be facing the heat for the incident, which may impair his winning prospects, a political analyst observed. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp