Come clear on CM post, senior leader Jogaiah asks JSP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Senior leader and Kapu Samkshema Sena founder president Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah on Friday asked Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to clear the air on TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s statement that their party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu would be the Chief Minister if the TDP-JSP alliance wins the elections.

In an open letter to Pawan Kalyan, the senior leader mentioned the statements made by Lokesh, who had said that Pawan Kalyan also vouched for an experienced leader as the Chief Minister of the State and Naidu would be the CM.

“Did you approve Lokesh’s statement that Naidu would be the Chief Minister? If so, what would become to the dreams of Jana Sainiks that the BC communities would rise to the state of ruling the State?” Jogaiah questioned.

The Kapu leader said since the formation of Andhra Pradesh, leaders from two communities, who are facing severe charges of corruption, have been ruling the State.

“When will the BCs, who constitute 80% of the population rise to power? What is your answer to the people who are of the view that you will take the responsible role of a Big Brother, come to power and deliver a clean administration?” he asked.

Jogaiah wanted Pawan Kalyan to give a satisfactory reply to Jana Sainiks on the questions raised by him.

