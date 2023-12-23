Former CBI Joint Director floats Jai Bharat National Party for Andhra people’s welfare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another party was born on the political horizon of Telugu States with the launching of Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) on Friday. It was floated by former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana. Announcing the launch of the new party, he said it was born out of the aspirations of the people. He said he strongly believes a small lamp lighted on this day will soon spread and bring light to all people.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State, that has a long coastline, and employment can be generated for 50% of the people. Large-scale exodus of youth can be checked if agro-based industries such as food processing units are set up to provide jobs in villages themselves, he felt. When a job fair was conducted by them in Vizag recently about 3,000 jobless youths participated in it. Of them 75% are engineers, he cited.

The Jai Bharat National Party was born to provide employment opportunities to youth. Politics in the State was limited to a few families now as they have become power-centric, he lamented. “From dynasty rule of kings earlier, the State is now heading for family dynasty,” he deplored.

While one is guarded by Black Commandos other is hiding behind the security of curtains. Whereas people don’t have security in the State. The Jai Bharat National Party will strive for the security of people so that they can lead a comfortable life, he promised.

He said the Jai Bharat National Party will strive to ensure a happiness index like Bhutan. To free the people from the clutches of the autocratic leaders, it was born though it did not have money and muscle power. “Our strength is people and their support,” he said. It may be recalled that Lakshminarayana quit CBI, and joined politics before the 2019 elections. He unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on Jana Sena ticket in 2019.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another party was born on the political horizon of Telugu States with the launching of Jai Bharat National Party (JBNP) on Friday. It was floated by former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana. Announcing the launch of the new party, he said it was born out of the aspirations of the people. He said he strongly believes a small lamp lighted on this day will soon spread and bring light to all people. Andhra Pradesh is the only State, that has a long coastline, and employment can be generated for 50% of the people. Large-scale exodus of youth can be checked if agro-based industries such as food processing units are set up to provide jobs in villages themselves, he felt. When a job fair was conducted by them in Vizag recently about 3,000 jobless youths participated in it. Of them 75% are engineers, he cited. The Jai Bharat National Party was born to provide employment opportunities to youth. Politics in the State was limited to a few families now as they have become power-centric, he lamented. “From dynasty rule of kings earlier, the State is now heading for family dynasty,” he deplored.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While one is guarded by Black Commandos other is hiding behind the security of curtains. Whereas people don’t have security in the State. The Jai Bharat National Party will strive for the security of people so that they can lead a comfortable life, he promised. He said the Jai Bharat National Party will strive to ensure a happiness index like Bhutan. To free the people from the clutches of the autocratic leaders, it was born though it did not have money and muscle power. “Our strength is people and their support,” he said. It may be recalled that Lakshminarayana quit CBI, and joined politics before the 2019 elections. He unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on Jana Sena ticket in 2019. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp