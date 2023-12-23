Four cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four cases of the JN.1 variant of Covid-19 were detected in the State. A 71-year-old man was among those affected. The cases emerged in NTR, Eluru, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam districts. All four individuals have been reported to be in good health.

Only the senior citizen was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure and was discharged later. The other three are under home isolation. Confirming the cases, Director of Health Dr K Padmavati assured the public that there was no need to panic and that authorities concerned were actively monitoring the individuals undergoing treatment at home.

While the Covid patients from Eluru and Visakhapatnam did not have any travel history, those who tested positive for the virus in NTR and Srikakulam districts are reportedly labourers and had travelled to the neighbouring villages. However, none of the patients have travelled to a different State in the recent past.

Dr Padmavati added that all four samples will be sent to the INSACOG genome sequencing lab at Vijayawada for further testing.

Further, she advised the public to adhere to Covid protocols, including wearing masks and practising social distancing. She urged people to get immediately tested if they experience any symptoms of the JN.1 variant.

Visakhapatnam logs three COVID cases

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam reported three new cases of Covid-19. District Medical and Health Officer Dr P Jagadeesh said samples have been sent to the King George Hospital as well as to the genome sequencing lab in Pune. He added that it remains uncertain whether these cases involve the new variant.

Addressing the concerns around the new JN.1 variant, former Andhra Medical College Principal and COVID-19 nodal officer Dr PV Sudhakar reassured the public that there was no need to panic.

“The new variant belongs to the same family as that of the Pirola Omicron variant,” he explained.

Dr Sudhakar emphasised the effectiveness of previously administered vaccines, stating, “The vaccines already taken are very effective because this variant is not new and belongs to the same family.” Further, he clarified that RT-PCR tests confirm infection but not the variant.

Cautioning people against assuming all new positive cases involve the new variant, he said, “Genomic sequencing is necessary for variant detection.”In the wake of the new COVID-19 variant spreading fast, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department officials to be fully prepared to tackle the spike in new cases and take steps to prevent the same.

At a review meeting on Friday, he instructed the officials to sound high alert in village clinics, and village and ward secretariats. He said senior officials should raise awareness among the staff of village clinics and secretariats on identifying the symptoms of the new variant and educating them on ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that people who have been affected by the new variant were reporting a fast recovery, without needing to visit hospitals and without developing complications.

They added that the new variant was not as virulent as the Delta variant, which triggered the second wave of Coronavirus in India. However, officials pointed out that the JN.1 variant was spreading fast so people with even mild symptoms were made to undergo tests at government hospitals.

Officials also explained to the Chief Minister that rapid testing kits and personal care kits were available at village and ward secretariats and government hospitals respectively. While necessary medicines, oxygen concentrators and D-type cylinders were made available at all hospitals, infrastructure to supply oxygen was also being readied, wherever necessary, officials said, adding that 56,741 oxygen beds were kept ready at various hospitals.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, Medical Education Director Dr DSVL Narasimham and other officials were present.

