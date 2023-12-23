Home States Andhra Pradesh

Increase awareness on adult franchise in Andhra: Election Commissioner

The ECI officials underlined the need to resolve the issues raised on voter verification and better coordination to prevent electoral malpractices.

Published: 23rd December 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Revenue staff create an awareness about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs among the general public in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

Revenue staff create an awareness about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs among the general public in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma has underlined the importance of a universal adult franchise in strengthening democracy. Speaking at a review meeting on Special Summary Revision of Voters List-2024 and the general election preparation activities held in the city on Friday, he directed officials to involve local influencers to increase awareness among the electorate on adult franchise.

Officials should take steps to improve the percentage of polling in their respective constituencies in the ensuing elections to strengthen democracy in the country. The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plans should also be reworked as per the directions of the Election Commission of India for better results,” he stressed.

“There is a need for meticulous booth-level planning, electoral literacy and targeted interventions to achieve higher voter engagement. Proactive use of social media channels is crucial for effective SVEEP activities. Awareness programmes in educational institutions with local influencers will significantly increase the first-time voter enrolment in the State,” he added.

The ECI officials underlined the need to resolve the issues raised on voter verification and better coordination to prevent electoral malpractices. Collectors and SPs gave a PowerPoint presentation on poll-related activities and law and order situations in their respective districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that the Special Summary Revision has been going on transparently in the State. The ECI has received nearly 90 lakh grievances after publishing SSR-2023 and 89 lakh issues have been resolved so far, he explained.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera, Additional Chief Electoral Officer MN Harendhira, Joint Chief Electoral Officer A Venkateswara Rao, State Police Nodal Officer Vineet Brijla were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Sharma adult franchise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp