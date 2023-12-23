Increase awareness on adult franchise in Andhra: Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma has underlined the importance of a universal adult franchise in strengthening democracy. Speaking at a review meeting on Special Summary Revision of Voters List-2024 and the general election preparation activities held in the city on Friday, he directed officials to involve local influencers to increase awareness among the electorate on adult franchise.

Officials should take steps to improve the percentage of polling in their respective constituencies in the ensuing elections to strengthen democracy in the country. The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plans should also be reworked as per the directions of the Election Commission of India for better results,” he stressed.

“There is a need for meticulous booth-level planning, electoral literacy and targeted interventions to achieve higher voter engagement. Proactive use of social media channels is crucial for effective SVEEP activities. Awareness programmes in educational institutions with local influencers will significantly increase the first-time voter enrolment in the State,” he added.

The ECI officials underlined the need to resolve the issues raised on voter verification and better coordination to prevent electoral malpractices. Collectors and SPs gave a PowerPoint presentation on poll-related activities and law and order situations in their respective districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that the Special Summary Revision has been going on transparently in the State. The ECI has received nearly 90 lakh grievances after publishing SSR-2023 and 89 lakh issues have been resolved so far, he explained.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas, SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera, Additional Chief Electoral Officer MN Harendhira, Joint Chief Electoral Officer A Venkateswara Rao, State Police Nodal Officer Vineet Brijla were present.

