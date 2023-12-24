Ensure smooth conduct of elections in Andhra Pradesh: Senior Deputy Election Commissioners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (CEC) team, which reviewed the Special Summary Revision - 2024 of electoral rolls, and preparedness of the official machinery for the conduct of the elections for the past two days, directed officials to be ready with proper planning by that time of issuing the election notification.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, who held a review meeting with the District Collectors and SPs on Friday and Saturday, asserted that foolproof arrangements should be made for the smooth conduct of the ensuing elections. The officials should be on alert at every stage of the election to ensure transparency and accountability in the poll process and to strengthen democracy.

They should also discharge their election-related duties impartially, strictly adhering to the ECI guidelines. “As the elections are approaching fast, you (officials) should be ready with a comprehensive plan by that time of the release of the notification to conduct the polls in a peaceful atmosphere,” the ECI officials said.

Maintaining that an error-free voters’ list is key to fair conduct of elections, they said the electoral rolls purification should ensure that they contain no names of the deceased and double entries. Besides going through the complaints received from the political parties and resolving them with transparency, the officials should arrange enough EVMs and other material required for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the micro plan, the ECI officials stressed.

Suggesting the officials take up Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes after analysing the polling station-wise voting percentage in all the Assembly constituencies in the last elections, the ECI team said emphasis should be laid on the vulnerable areas, and the issues identified for vulnerability should also be resolved.

SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, Under Secretary Sanjay Kukmar, Director (Expenditure) Jaswinder Singh, AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional CEO MN Harendhira, Joint CEO A Venkateswara Rao, State Police Nodal Officer Vineet Brijlal and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (CEC) team, which reviewed the Special Summary Revision - 2024 of electoral rolls, and preparedness of the official machinery for the conduct of the elections for the past two days, directed officials to be ready with proper planning by that time of issuing the election notification. Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas, who held a review meeting with the District Collectors and SPs on Friday and Saturday, asserted that foolproof arrangements should be made for the smooth conduct of the ensuing elections. The officials should be on alert at every stage of the election to ensure transparency and accountability in the poll process and to strengthen democracy. They should also discharge their election-related duties impartially, strictly adhering to the ECI guidelines. “As the elections are approaching fast, you (officials) should be ready with a comprehensive plan by that time of the release of the notification to conduct the polls in a peaceful atmosphere,” the ECI officials said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Maintaining that an error-free voters’ list is key to fair conduct of elections, they said the electoral rolls purification should ensure that they contain no names of the deceased and double entries. Besides going through the complaints received from the political parties and resolving them with transparency, the officials should arrange enough EVMs and other material required for the conduct of free and fair elections as per the micro plan, the ECI officials stressed. Suggesting the officials take up Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes after analysing the polling station-wise voting percentage in all the Assembly constituencies in the last elections, the ECI team said emphasis should be laid on the vulnerable areas, and the issues identified for vulnerability should also be resolved. SVEEP Director Santosh Ajmera, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, Under Secretary Sanjay Kukmar, Director (Expenditure) Jaswinder Singh, AP Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, Additional CEO MN Harendhira, Joint CEO A Venkateswara Rao, State Police Nodal Officer Vineet Brijlal and other officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp