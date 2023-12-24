Govt indifferent to Anganwadi stir: TDP supremo Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indifference of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has reflected the fact that it has simply ignored the 11-day strike of Anganwadi staff demanding a solution to their long-pending problems, observed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

“It is awful that instead of working with a commitment to resolve the problems of Anganwadi staff, attempts are being made to suppress their agitation,” deplored Naidu, in a statement issued on Saturday.

Claiming that the previous TDP regime had given due recognition to the services of Anganwadi staff, Naidu said their monthly wages were revised in 2014 from Rs 4,200 to Rs 10,500. The TDP regime extended all the welfare schemes to Anganwadi staff without any restrictions. They had started facing trouble after the YSRC came to power in the State. “Their wages have not been revised by the increasing prices of essential commodities. Several conditions have been imposed to extend the welfare schemes to Anganwadi staff,” he pointed out.

The methods adopted by police and YSRC leaders to suppress the agitation of the Anganwadi staff were shocking. “The dictatorial tendency of the ruling party has reflected from the fact that the agitating Anganwadi staff are not even invited for talks,” he remarked.

The YSRC government seemed to have concentrated more on arresting NRI Yash Bodduluri by going all the way to Shamshabad airport for simply posting something on social media, than on resolving the Anganwadi staff strike, he said. The Opposition Leader demanded that the State government take immediate measures to resolve the indefinite strike of Anganwadi staff.

