Home States Andhra Pradesh

In 24 hours, six new Covid-19 cases detected in Andhra Pradesh

Health bulletin puts total number of cases of new variant at 12

Published: 24th December 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

According to the health bulletin released on Saturday at 10.00 am by the Health and Family Welfare Department, six cases were detected out of 140 samples tested.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State within 24 hours, bringing the total active cases to 18. Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department disclosed that 12 active cases were recorded on Friday and six more cases were reported on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin released on Saturday at 10.00 am by the Health and Family Welfare Department, six cases were detected out of 140 samples tested. Neither deaths nor recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Health Dr K Padmavathi assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored. She provided details on the distribution of the new cases, stating, “Two cases were reported in Kakinada, three in Visakhapatnam, and one in the NTR district.”

Meanwhile, the State government has set up a command control room to monitor the COVID situation in the state in the wake of the spike in cases due to the JN.1 variant. It has been learnt that all 18 individuals, who have been affected by the virus, are experiencing only mild symptoms. None of them have required hospitalisations either.

Amid growing concerns, Dr Padmavathi disclosed that the results of the genome sequencing test are pending and will take some time. She emphasised on the importance of testing and confirmed that all RT-PCR-positive samples have been dispatched to the genome sequencing lab located at Siddhartha College campus in Vijayawada.

Commissioner of Health J Nivas stated, “We are actively tackling the situation. The public must remain vigilant and follow COVID-19 protocol. We are committed to providing transparent and timely updates as the situation evolves.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Health and Family Welfare Department Covid-19 cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp