Jagan taking risk by changing sitting MLAs: Former Andhra MP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Making interesting observations over the recent developments on the political front in the State, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking ‘risk’ by changing the incumbent MLAs for new faces in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he observed, “Jagan is at liberty to make whatever changes he deems fit, but there is no guarantee that the replacement will win the elections. However, Jagan should take precautions before changing the sitting MLAs. “Those who are denied tickets will strive for the defeat of the contestants.”

Undavalli recalled his example when he was given the party ticket for the Rajamahendravaram Assembly seat by Congress several years ago while denying it to incumbent ACY Reddy. “The result was obvious. I was defeated thanks to the mechanisations of ACY Reddy,” he remarked.

However, he appreciated the ruling Congress and opposition BRS, BJP and MIM in Telangana as they are debating the issues very systematically with discipline in the State Assembly. He expressed his dismay over the dismal performance of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly where the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP MLAs always indulged in abusing each other without any meaningful discussion during the House sessions.

The former MP said his petition seeking a CBI probe into the AP Skill Development Corporation case will come up for hearing in the High Court on December 27. The former MP also said his petition against Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and the AP Reorganisation Act is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court in January.

