'Nandi Natakotsavam' begins with exciting plays in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The seven-day Telugu drama festival, 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam, kicked off with exciting plays and impressive performances. BC welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, along with Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Drama Development Corporation, Posani Krishna Murali, inaugurated the festival at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir on Saturday.

The Minister mentioned that over 1,200 artists from 38 drama troupes in the State are participating, and the government, led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is committed to reviving theatre art. The festival aims to honour artists with 74 awards, judged by a committee, three for each category will determine gold, silver and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances to ensure fairness, said Posani Krishna Murali.

During the first day, audiences enjoyed four plays, including verse dramas like ‘Sri Kalahasthiswara Mahathyam’ by Kalasagar Nataka Sankshema Seva Sangham and ‘Sri Ramabhaktha Tulasi Dasu’ by Durga Bhavani Natya Mandali. The plays showcased impressive special effects, lighting, set designs, and costumes, captivating the audience. Two social dramas, ‘Errakaluva’ and ‘Nanna Nenochestha,’ addressed Hindu epic stories and contemporary social issues, earning applause.

‘Errakaluva’ narrates the story of Siddappa, a young engineer challenging misconceptions about technology. Written by A Bhaskar Chandra and directed by Dr Venkat Gowada, the play resonated with the youth. ‘Nanna Nenochestha,’ written by Ralabathula Venkateswar Rao, explored complex relationships within families, emphasising the significance of marriage, receiving applause for its portrayal of real-life situations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: The seven-day Telugu drama festival, 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam, kicked off with exciting plays and impressive performances. BC welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, along with Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Drama Development Corporation, Posani Krishna Murali, inaugurated the festival at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir on Saturday. The Minister mentioned that over 1,200 artists from 38 drama troupes in the State are participating, and the government, led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is committed to reviving theatre art. The festival aims to honour artists with 74 awards, judged by a committee, three for each category will determine gold, silver and bronze Nandi prizes for the best performances to ensure fairness, said Posani Krishna Murali. During the first day, audiences enjoyed four plays, including verse dramas like ‘Sri Kalahasthiswara Mahathyam’ by Kalasagar Nataka Sankshema Seva Sangham and ‘Sri Ramabhaktha Tulasi Dasu’ by Durga Bhavani Natya Mandali. The plays showcased impressive special effects, lighting, set designs, and costumes, captivating the audience. Two social dramas, ‘Errakaluva’ and ‘Nanna Nenochestha,’ addressed Hindu epic stories and contemporary social issues, earning applause.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Errakaluva’ narrates the story of Siddappa, a young engineer challenging misconceptions about technology. Written by A Bhaskar Chandra and directed by Dr Venkat Gowada, the play resonated with the youth. ‘Nanna Nenochestha,’ written by Ralabathula Venkateswar Rao, explored complex relationships within families, emphasising the significance of marriage, receiving applause for its portrayal of real-life situations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp