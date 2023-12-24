TDP general secretary Lokesh’s meet reveals strife in Vizianagaram TDP

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: At a time when the TDP high command is determined to regain its past glory in Vizianagaram, the internal strife among the district leaders may be a big hurdle to achieving the goal.

Though the district has several senior leaders, including Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a lack of coordination among the party rank and file may impair its prospects in the ensuing elections.

The internal strife came to the fore during the recent Yuva Galam Nava Sakam public meeting at Polipalli in the Nellimarla Assembly segment to mark the conclusion of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s padayatra. It was felt that the TDP constituency in-charges failed to mobilise people in a big way for the public meeting. Not even 5,000 people were mobilised from each Assembly segment in the district for the public meeting, observed a political analyst.

In the 2019 elections, the YSRC made a clean sweep, winning all nine Assembly segments in the erstwhile undivided Vizianagaram district. Senior TDP leaders, including Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Pathivada Narayana Swamy Naidu, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, RV Sujaya Krishna Rangarao and Gummadi Sandhyarani had suffered defeat.

Though the leaders became silent after their defeat, all of them have become active in recent times by taking part in the TDP mass outreach programmes, exposing the ‘failures’ of the YSRC government.

However, the TDP high command has ‘failed’ to appoint suitable incharges for several Assembly segments, including Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Gajapathinagaram, Shrungavarapukota, Kurupam, Parvathipuram and Saluru. Hence, the internal strife between ticket aspirants and the charges has become a big headache for the party leadership.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said, “The constituency incharges have failed to mobilise people in a big way for ‘Yuva Galam - Nava Sakam’ after they came to know that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would attend the meeting as he is a star attraction.”

“It is an embarrassing situation for the 40-year-old TDP to depend on others to mobilise the public for such a prestigious meeting. It is hard to think about the turnout at the public meeting if Pawan Kalyan did not attend it. The party's high command should initiate immediate measures to end internal strife. Otherwise, the TDP may draw a blank again in the ensuing elections,” he opined.

