YSRC, TDP complain to EC team about anomalies in rolls

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP on Saturday made complaints to the Election Commission of India (ECI) team about the large-scale irregularities in the electoral rolls in the State. While the YSRC blamed the TDP for committing irregularities in voter registration, the latter accused the former of mounting pressure on officials to get the names of TDP sympathisers deleted from the voters’ list.

YSRC leaders, including ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and Kothari Abbaya Chowdary and MLC Lella Appireddy, met the EC officials and complained that there were large scale irregularities in the voters’ list like votes of TDP sympathisers, who exercised their franchise in Telangana polls, got themselves registered in AP.

Nani alleged that Koneru Suresh of TDP was giving false complaints with malicious intent and they would take criminal action against him. “My Party Dash Board of TDP contains all the personal information of voters. We have brought it to the notice of the election authorities that letters are being given to voters with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s signature along with the TDP manifesto. We are ready to prove it,” said Nani.

The YSRC submitted five representations to the EC team, which included mypartydashboard.com, tdpmanifesto.com, AP vs Telangana duplicate votes, Telangana voters being enrolled in Andhra Pradesh as new voters, and false information provided by Suresh, TDP State electoral cell coordinator. The YSRC urged the EC to thoroughly probe the violations, make those responsible for them accountable, and take necessary measures to safeguard the electoral process, ensuring that the ensuing elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

On the other hand, TDP leaders, including Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, Varla Ramaiah, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, P Ashok Babu and GV Anjaneyulu, called on the EC team and complained that the District Election Officers and Election Returning Officers were not following the directions of the EC in preparing the error-free electoral rolls under political pressure from the ruling YSRC leaders.

Referring to the representations submitted to the EC earlier by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP State president K Atchannaidu and others, the TDP leaders stated that a large number of people across the State died after the last revision of the rolls, but their names have not been deleted from the rolls yet.

“On the other hand, genuine votes are being deleted simply based on the complaints lodged with the poll panel on a white paper wherein even Form-7 is not enclosed, like in the Uravakonda Assembly segment,” they said. Stating that thousands of voters are shown with zero door numbers, the TDP leaders appealed to the EC to rectify all such mistakes before publishing the final rolls.

