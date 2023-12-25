2024 LS polls: New YSRC incharges step up campaign in Prakasam segments

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The dissent over the recent shuffle of YSRC Assembly constituency coordinators/ incharges by the party leadership seems to be subsiding slowly in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. The newly appointed coordinators have started coordinating with the YSRC party rank and file in their respective constituencies at the ground level to garner support.

Sitting Yerragondapalem MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh has been shifted to Kondepi. Yerragondapalem has been held by the YSRC since the State bifurcation, and it is considered as Pulivendula of the Prakasam district for the ruling party.

After shifting Suresh to Kondepi, the YSRC leadership has not appointed a new coordinator for Yerragondapalem. The YSRC party rank and file, which expressed dissent over the shifting of Suresh to Kondepi, have been convinced now.

In Santhanuthalapadu, several YSRC leaders openly expressed their dissatisfaction over the party’s unilateral decision to appoint Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, who is a non-local, as the Assembly constituency coordinator, replacing sitting MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu.

In Addanki, followers of former MLA Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, and his son and former incharge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, had opposed the appointment of P Hanimi Reddy, stating that the party did injustice to the Bachina family. Despite the dissent, the newly appointed coordinators have started going ahead to reach out to the people, besides coordinating with the party rank and file in a better manner to accomplish ‘Mission 175’ of YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Suresh has started coordinating with the YSRC rank and file in Kondepi to win their support. On the other hand, Nagarjuna, who met key YSRC leaders in Santhanuthalapadu, has exuded confidence in winning the Assembly seat in the next elections.

“Former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is our leader in the Prakasam district. We all follow his directions and suggestions with due respect. With the support, love and affection of the party leaders, cadre and the public, we will retain the Assembly seat in the next elections,” averred Nagarjuna.

Hanimi Reddy, the new coordinator of Addanki, has also started his campaign in the constituency by coordinating with the party rank and file. “I am determined to serve Addanki constituency for the rest of my life. The YSRC will certainly win Addanki seat in the next elections with the coordinated efforts of the party rank and file,” asserted Hanimi Reddy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ONGOLE: The dissent over the recent shuffle of YSRC Assembly constituency coordinators/ incharges by the party leadership seems to be subsiding slowly in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district. The newly appointed coordinators have started coordinating with the YSRC party rank and file in their respective constituencies at the ground level to garner support. Sitting Yerragondapalem MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh has been shifted to Kondepi. Yerragondapalem has been held by the YSRC since the State bifurcation, and it is considered as Pulivendula of the Prakasam district for the ruling party. After shifting Suresh to Kondepi, the YSRC leadership has not appointed a new coordinator for Yerragondapalem. The YSRC party rank and file, which expressed dissent over the shifting of Suresh to Kondepi, have been convinced now.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Santhanuthalapadu, several YSRC leaders openly expressed their dissatisfaction over the party’s unilateral decision to appoint Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, who is a non-local, as the Assembly constituency coordinator, replacing sitting MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu. In Addanki, followers of former MLA Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, and his son and former incharge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, had opposed the appointment of P Hanimi Reddy, stating that the party did injustice to the Bachina family. Despite the dissent, the newly appointed coordinators have started going ahead to reach out to the people, besides coordinating with the party rank and file in a better manner to accomplish ‘Mission 175’ of YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Suresh has started coordinating with the YSRC rank and file in Kondepi to win their support. On the other hand, Nagarjuna, who met key YSRC leaders in Santhanuthalapadu, has exuded confidence in winning the Assembly seat in the next elections. “Former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is our leader in the Prakasam district. We all follow his directions and suggestions with due respect. With the support, love and affection of the party leaders, cadre and the public, we will retain the Assembly seat in the next elections,” averred Nagarjuna. Hanimi Reddy, the new coordinator of Addanki, has also started his campaign in the constituency by coordinating with the party rank and file. “I am determined to serve Addanki constituency for the rest of my life. The YSRC will certainly win Addanki seat in the next elections with the coordinated efforts of the party rank and file,” asserted Hanimi Reddy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp