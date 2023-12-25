Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh-IMA Chapter bags 10 national awards for slew of achievements

Further, Dr Lakshmi Saujanya of Nandyala will be honoured for her dedication to promote sports among women.

Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association

Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has bagged 10 awards for a slew of achievements in scientific, social, cultural, and sports activities in the past year. These awards will be conferred to the winners at the 98th IMA National Conference scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 27.

While Dr G Ravikrishna will be honoured with an award for best past president, Dr P Phanidhar has been recognised as the best State general secretary. Dr M Ravindranath and Dr Tummala Karthik will also be receiving the awards for their efforts in organising the National Doctors Sports Meet. IMA Kakinada and Vijayawada secretaries Dr C Kiran and Dr PV Durga Rani, respectively, will be honoured with the awards under the Best Regional Secretary category.

Further, Dr Lakshmi Saujanya of Nandyala will be honoured for her dedication to promoting sports among women. The Tirupati IMA branch has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to rural medical services. Dr Murali Mohan of Visakhapatnam and Dr Yugandhar of Tirupati will be presented with the National IMA President’s Appreciation Award. IMA national vice-president Dr Srihari Rao, Dean Dr Ramesh, and IMA Andhra Pradesh president Dr M Jaya Chandra Naidu congratulated all the award winners.

