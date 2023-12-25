AP receives 4,337. 77 TMC in current water year

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first half of the current water year, spanning from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, has witnessed a delayed monsoon, resulting in deficit rainfall. The inflows from upstream in various rivers flowing into the State have remained marginal at best. A real-time water audit conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Information Management System (APWRIMS) has brought out some interesting facts.

According to the water audit, Andhra Pradesh has received a total of 4,337.77 TMC of water from various sources, with the majority sourced from rainfall between June 1 and December 24 of the current water year. Out of the outflow of 4,179.26 TMC, 1,178.24 TMC had been consumed by December 24, leaving only 158.51 TMC stored, including reservoirs, groundwater, and soil moisture.

The breakdown of the water inflows reveals that out of the total 4,337.77 TMC, 4,138.19 TMC comes from rainfall, while the remaining 199.58 TMC is attributed to inflows from other States. Among these, 182.67 TMC is alone from the Godavari River.

In terms of outflows, 1,178.24 TMC has been utilised for consumption, with 1,089.25 TMC for irrigation, 55.4 TMC for domestic purposes, and 33.58 TMC for industries. Evaporation losses accounted for 1,766.34 TMC, and surface and sub-surface outflows totalled 1,232.78 TMC.

Of the stored 158.51 TMC till December 24 from June 1 in the current water year, 223.12 TMC is retained as soil moisture, 9.89 TMC as groundwater, and 11.04 TMC in medium reservoirs. However, 39.29 TMC was depleted from major reservoirs, and an additional 36.35 TMC was lost from minor irrigation tanks during this period.

Considering year-on-year figures, there has been a depletion of 353.71 TMC. As of December 24, the total water available in the State stands at 1,125.53 TMC, distributed across various forms. Reservoirs hold 385.64 TMC, minor irrigation tanks (geo-tagged) have 101.19 TMC, soil moisture accounts for 628.17 TMC, and various water structures contain 10.52 TMC.

