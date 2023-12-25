People will not forgive CM Jagan for his ‘oppressive’, ‘anarchic regime’: TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the people of Andhra Pradesh will not forgive Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘oppressive’ and ‘anarchic regime’.

Addressing a meeting organised at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday to welcome several leaders into the party fold, Naidu observed, “Political migrations have started in Andhra Pradesh, and Jagan too has realised that his ‘cinema (show)’ is coming to an end.”

On the occasion, the TDP supremo mocked Jagan for changing the sitting YSRC MLAs when the people had already decided to change him. “He says, he will go to Visakhapatnam in three months, but is conveniently ignores the fact that he will go home after three months,” Naidu remarked.

Alleging that the sand mafia was ruling the roost in the State, the TDP chief accused Pedakurapadu MLA of leading it in two districts. “Cases under various Acts are being registered against those who are confronting the YSRC government for its failure to deliver goods. Do we need this kind of Chief Minister?” he asked.

Asserting that not a single section of people are happy under Jagan’s ‘misrule’, Naidu said this all could be changed, if all sections of the society are firm in their resolve to see the change. At the same time, he promised to put the derailed State economy on the path of progress.

Naidu said he performed Sudarsana and Narasimha Yagas, in the past three days only for the welfare of the people, and stated that power is not new for him and no leader can break his record. Listing out various failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he deplored that land encroachments and crimes against all sections of people had increased significantly in the last four-and-a-half years.

Stressing that leaders should have credibility, Naidu said this is one thing Jagan lacks the most.“Jagan said he would not seek votes from people if he failed to implement total prohibition in a phased manner. But now, though he failed to keep his promise, he has already started seeking votes,” Naidu pointed out.

Naidu reiterated that the coming elections are not for him or the Jana Sena Party, but they are for the welfare of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh and urged the people to make a correct decision for their guaranteed future. Several YSRC leaders from Tanuku, Pedakurapadu, Amalapuram, Gajapathinagaram and other Assembly segments joined the TDP on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the people of Andhra Pradesh will not forgive Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘oppressive’ and ‘anarchic regime’. Addressing a meeting organised at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday to welcome several leaders into the party fold, Naidu observed, “Political migrations have started in Andhra Pradesh, and Jagan too has realised that his ‘cinema (show)’ is coming to an end.” On the occasion, the TDP supremo mocked Jagan for changing the sitting YSRC MLAs when the people had already decided to change him. “He says, he will go to Visakhapatnam in three months, but is conveniently ignores the fact that he will go home after three months,” Naidu remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alleging that the sand mafia was ruling the roost in the State, the TDP chief accused Pedakurapadu MLA of leading it in two districts. “Cases under various Acts are being registered against those who are confronting the YSRC government for its failure to deliver goods. Do we need this kind of Chief Minister?” he asked. Asserting that not a single section of people are happy under Jagan’s ‘misrule’, Naidu said this all could be changed, if all sections of the society are firm in their resolve to see the change. At the same time, he promised to put the derailed State economy on the path of progress. Naidu said he performed Sudarsana and Narasimha Yagas, in the past three days only for the welfare of the people, and stated that power is not new for him and no leader can break his record. Listing out various failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he deplored that land encroachments and crimes against all sections of people had increased significantly in the last four-and-a-half years. Stressing that leaders should have credibility, Naidu said this is one thing Jagan lacks the most.“Jagan said he would not seek votes from people if he failed to implement total prohibition in a phased manner. But now, though he failed to keep his promise, he has already started seeking votes,” Naidu pointed out. Naidu reiterated that the coming elections are not for him or the Jana Sena Party, but they are for the welfare of the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh and urged the people to make a correct decision for their guaranteed future. Several YSRC leaders from Tanuku, Pedakurapadu, Amalapuram, Gajapathinagaram and other Assembly segments joined the TDP on the occasion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp