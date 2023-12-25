Seven plays leave audience in awe on second day of Nandi Natakotsavam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Day two of the 22nd Nandi Natakotsavam saw a number of theatre enthusiasts making a beeline to the Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur on Sunday. As many as seven plays, Sri Madhava Sarma, Badhyatha, Kalanetha, Cheekati-puvvu, Udham Singh, Trijudu, and Gamyasthanala Vaipu, were performed. Written by Rao Krishna Rao and directed by Goparaju Vijay, Gamyasthanala Vaipu focuses on how one should always strive to achieve their goals in life no matter what.

The struggles of protagonists Venkanna and Rambabu to overcome their problems resonated with the youth and children in the audience. The story of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the verse drama, Sri Madhava Sarma, impressed the audience.

Written by Amudala Subrahmanyam, Badhyatha—a children’s play—stresses the importance of protecting trees are fills the audience with a sense of responsibility. Kalanetha, a play written by Aakella, depicts the hardships of handloom weavers.

Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) managing director Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy awarded prize money of Rs 40,000 to Kalanetha, Rs 25,000 to Badhyatha, Rs 50,000 to Sri Madhava Sarma, Rs 25,000 to Cheekati Puvvu play groups.

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, along with Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Drama Development Corporation, Posani Krishna Murali, inaugurated the festival at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir on Saturday.

Plays in 5 categories

A total of 38 drama societies from the State are expected to participate in five categories including poetic drama, social drama, social playlet, children’s drama, and college or university drama

