Walkathon held in AP to raise awareness on sports event 

GUNTUR: A 2K Walkathon was organised from Police Parade Ground to Hindi College Centre to raise awareness on the sports event, Aadudam Andhra, in Guntur on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venu Gopal Reddy said the State government will conduct the event to to identify and nurture the young talent at the village level.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Aadudam Andhra on December 26 in Guntur. Over 1.25 lakh people have enrolled to participate in five sports. This event will encourage the athletes by providing them with an opportunity to prove their talent, he added. Joint Collector Rajakumari, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, corporators, and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Guntur SP Arif Hafeez inspected security arrangements for CM’s visit and held a review meeting with officials here on Sunday. He said that all security measures should be taken at the helipad, and at Loyola School in Nallapadu where the event will take place. He instructed the officials concerned to allot parking slots in prior.

The officials should coordinate and deliver their assigned duties without fail to prevent any untoward incidents, he added. ASPs Srinivasa Rao, K Supraja, K Koteswara Rao, and other officials were also present.

