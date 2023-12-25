Home States Andhra Pradesh

Walkathon held in AP to raise awareness on sports event 

Meanwhile, Guntur SP Arif Hafeez inspected security arrangements for CM’s visit and held a review meeting with officials here on Sunday.

Published: 25th December 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Walkathon, Aadudam Andhra

Guntur Collector and other officials taking part in 2K Walkathon on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 2K Walkathon was organised from Police Parade Ground to Hindi College Centre to raise awareness on the sports event, Aadudam Andhra, in Guntur on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venu Gopal Reddy said the State government will conduct the event to to identify and nurture the young talent at the village level.   

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Aadudam Andhra on December 26 in Guntur. Over 1.25 lakh people have enrolled to participate in five sports. This event will encourage the athletes by providing them with an opportunity to prove their talent, he added. Joint Collector Rajakumari, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri, corporators, and others were also present.

ALSO READ | CM to inaugurate Aadudam Andhra in Guntur on December 26

Meanwhile, Guntur SP Arif Hafeez inspected security arrangements for CM’s visit and held a review meeting with officials here on Sunday. He said that all security measures should be taken at the helipad, and at Loyola School in Nallapadu where the event will take place. He instructed the officials concerned to allot parking slots in prior.

The officials should coordinate and deliver their assigned duties without fail to prevent any untoward incidents, he added. ASPs Srinivasa Rao, K Supraja, K Koteswara Rao, and other officials were also present.

ALSO READ | Aadudam Andhra will be held in December every year, says Jagan

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walkathon awareness on the sports event Aadudam Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp