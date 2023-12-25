We will come up with more schemes in Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Keeping his Christmas tradition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spent some quality time with leaders of his home constituency Pulivendula on Sunday. On the second day of his visit to YSR Kadapa district, he discussed several issues with the leaders of Pulivendula Mandal.

However, the focus of the meeting was to reach out to the people in a better manner, highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes of the YSRC government in the last four and a half years.

The Chief Minister took stock of the progress of various development works taken up by the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA). It has taken up several development works worth Rs 36.03 crore, including a new police station in Simhadripuram mandal of the constituency.

He launched the Rs 11.6 crore road widening and beautification works, the Rs 5.5 crore YSR Park developed in 1.5 acres, the newly built police station worth Rs 2 crore, tahsildar office costing Rs 3.19 crore, Rs 3.16 crore MPDO office, and other development works including the modernised Simhadri Junction. Jagan commenced his day by offering floral tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Thereafter, he participated in special Christmas prayers organised there, along with his mother YS Vijayamma, and wife YS Bharathi. A large number of people arrived at Idupulapaya to greet the Chief Minister.

Addressing a meeting of Pulivendula Assembly constituency leaders, Jagan explained how his government is progressing with a vision of development and welfare. “The people’s acceptance and cooperation are paramount for the government to succeed in its development and welfare endeavours,” he observed.

Jagan said he strongly believes that for a system to function effectively, transparency is vital and his government is strictly adhering to this principle. “People of the State are well aware of the efforts made by the YSRC government in the past four-and-a-half years to strengthen the public delivery system. The village and ward secretariat and the village volunteer system are crucial in it. In the future too, our government will strive to introduce more programmes and schemes for the betterment of people’s lives and needs,” he promised.

The local people made several requests and suggestions under the Jaganannaku Chebudam through Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. A plea for a storage point at Mothunutanapalle and a new pipeline from Chitravati Balancing Reservoir was made as it would help irrigate several thousands of acres in the region.

Another request was made for the development of Gavesaraswamy temple in Mothunutanapallle as a tourist attraction. A cascading structure for the Yerrraballi tank was also proposed. Responding to their requests, Jagan asked them to submit the proposals to the officials concerned to take necessary action. Wishing Merry Christmas to all, Jagan concluded the meeting.

During the review of PADA development works, OSD Anil Kumar Reddy informed that the village administration has been strengthened. Agriculture and horticulture crops are being raised on 14,000 acres with water from minor irrigation sources. He made a PowerPoint presentation on development works taken up by PADA. Out of the total Rs 44.40 crore allocated for various development works, Rs 31.08 crore has been spent and several other works are in progress in the limits of PADA, he explained. YSR District Incharge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and local people’s representatives were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: Keeping his Christmas tradition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spent some quality time with leaders of his home constituency Pulivendula on Sunday. On the second day of his visit to YSR Kadapa district, he discussed several issues with the leaders of Pulivendula Mandal. However, the focus of the meeting was to reach out to the people in a better manner, highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes of the YSRC government in the last four and a half years. The Chief Minister took stock of the progress of various development works taken up by the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA). It has taken up several development works worth Rs 36.03 crore, including a new police station in Simhadripuram mandal of the constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He launched the Rs 11.6 crore road widening and beautification works, the Rs 5.5 crore YSR Park developed in 1.5 acres, the newly built police station worth Rs 2 crore, tahsildar office costing Rs 3.19 crore, Rs 3.16 crore MPDO office, and other development works including the modernised Simhadri Junction. Jagan commenced his day by offering floral tributes to his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Thereafter, he participated in special Christmas prayers organised there, along with his mother YS Vijayamma, and wife YS Bharathi. A large number of people arrived at Idupulapaya to greet the Chief Minister. Addressing a meeting of Pulivendula Assembly constituency leaders, Jagan explained how his government is progressing with a vision of development and welfare. “The people’s acceptance and cooperation are paramount for the government to succeed in its development and welfare endeavours,” he observed. Jagan said he strongly believes that for a system to function effectively, transparency is vital and his government is strictly adhering to this principle. “People of the State are well aware of the efforts made by the YSRC government in the past four-and-a-half years to strengthen the public delivery system. The village and ward secretariat and the village volunteer system are crucial in it. In the future too, our government will strive to introduce more programmes and schemes for the betterment of people’s lives and needs,” he promised. The local people made several requests and suggestions under the Jaganannaku Chebudam through Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. A plea for a storage point at Mothunutanapalle and a new pipeline from Chitravati Balancing Reservoir was made as it would help irrigate several thousands of acres in the region. Another request was made for the development of Gavesaraswamy temple in Mothunutanapallle as a tourist attraction. A cascading structure for the Yerrraballi tank was also proposed. Responding to their requests, Jagan asked them to submit the proposals to the officials concerned to take necessary action. Wishing Merry Christmas to all, Jagan concluded the meeting. During the review of PADA development works, OSD Anil Kumar Reddy informed that the village administration has been strengthened. Agriculture and horticulture crops are being raised on 14,000 acres with water from minor irrigation sources. He made a PowerPoint presentation on development works taken up by PADA. Out of the total Rs 44.40 crore allocated for various development works, Rs 31.08 crore has been spent and several other works are in progress in the limits of PADA, he explained. YSR District Incharge Minister Audimulapu Suresh, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and local people’s representatives were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp