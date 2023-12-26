Andhra CM celebrates Xmas at CSI church, concludes 3-day visit to Kadapa district

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas with his family members at the CSI church in Pulivendula on Monday.

Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi Reddy, and close relatives YS Prakash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and senior YSRC leaders participated in the celebrations. The Chief Minister cut the Christmas cake in the presence of his family members, friends and well-wishers, and exchanged greetings and pleasantries with them, besides unveiling the Church Calendar 2024.

Interacting with all those present in the church, Jagan said he is immensely happy to celebrate the festival with his family members, friends, well-wishers and locals every year. Jagan said as the Chief Minister, he has been repaying the gratitude to the people, extending selfless service, and wished that he would continue to receive God’s blessings, and the affection of the people to have a place in their hearts.

District Incharge Minister A Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Zilla Parishad Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, MLC Ramesh Yadav, MLA D Sudha, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and senior officials were present. Later, the Chief Minister returned to Tadepalli, ending his three-day visit to the Kadapa district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas with his family members at the CSI church in Pulivendula on Monday. Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharathi Reddy, and close relatives YS Prakash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and senior YSRC leaders participated in the celebrations. The Chief Minister cut the Christmas cake in the presence of his family members, friends and well-wishers, and exchanged greetings and pleasantries with them, besides unveiling the Church Calendar 2024. Interacting with all those present in the church, Jagan said he is immensely happy to celebrate the festival with his family members, friends, well-wishers and locals every year. Jagan said as the Chief Minister, he has been repaying the gratitude to the people, extending selfless service, and wished that he would continue to receive God’s blessings, and the affection of the people to have a place in their hearts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); District Incharge Minister A Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Zilla Parishad Chairman A Amarnath Reddy, MLC Ramesh Yadav, MLA D Sudha, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and senior officials were present. Later, the Chief Minister returned to Tadepalli, ending his three-day visit to the Kadapa district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp