Andhra Pradesh: 5,200 bedsheets distributed to BC welfare hostel inmates in Kurnool district

KURNOOL: As many as 5,200 bedsheets were distributed to the inmates of BC (Backward Class) Welfare Hostels in Kurnool district on Monday. The development comes after this newspaper had published an article, ‘Lack of blankets leaves welfare hostel students quivering in Kurnool district’ on Monday, highlighting the plight of the children at these hostels as they spent sleepless nights due to the lack of sufficient bedsheets.

Speaking to TNIE, district BC Welfare Officer (District Empowerment Officer) P Venkata Lakshmamma said 5,200 bedsheets have been distributed to the students at the hostels across the district. “Now, all children at the hostels run by the BC Welfare Department have sufficient winter essentials so they can sleep well,” she noted.

There are a total of 162 hostels, spanning pre-metric and post-metric levels, in the erstwhile Kurnool district. They are run by various government welfare departments.

‘Basic amenities in hostels will be improved soon’

Around 60 per cent of these hostels operate out of rented buildings. More than 17,000 students, pursuing their education in nearby government schools and colleges, depend on these hostels for accommodation. Yet, inmates at 90% of these hostels have been facing hardships due to a lack of basic amenities. Numerous issues had come to light during an inspection by Kurnool District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior civil judge Ch Venkata Naga Srinivasa Rao, along with District Child Protection Officer T Sarada.

Responding to the other issues, Lakshmamma said officials have been directed to submit proposals to replace the damaged doors and windows in all hostels. Further, she explained that steps are being taken to provide proper basic amenities like water supply and toilets to the inmates.

“The safety and health of students is our top priority, besides providing proper accommodation to them. We are taking steps to ensure that the inmates, particularly Class X students who are preparing for board exams, at the welfare hostels score good marks,” she added.

