Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP govt sanctions Rs 20.57 crore to resume bridge construction

The Ongole-Kothapatnam R&B road bridge’s construction had been stalled for an extended period, causing difficulties for the public travelling to Kothapatnam beach.

Published: 26th December 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Buckingham Canal near Ongole

Buckingham Canal near Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The government has approved Rs 20.57 crore funds for the ongoing high-level bridge construction on the Buckingham Canal near Ongole. 

The Ongole-Kothapatnam R&B road bridge’s construction had been stalled for an extended period, causing difficulties for the public travelling to Kothapatnam Beach, nearby aquaculture ponds, and surrounding villages. 

In response to persistent requests from locals, district authorities, and public representatives, former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy raised the issue with higher government authorities, personally appealing to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the funds to complete the remaining bridge works.

Considering the challenges faced by the public and the appeals from local leaders, the  State government recently approved Rs 20.57 crore for the balance construction of the Ongole-Kothapatnam high-level bridge on the Buckingham Canal.

Govt diverted Rs 36,000 crore NREGA funds: Panchayat Raj Chamber

 Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber State president YVB Rajendra Prasad accused the State government of diverting Rs 36,000 crore released by the Centre for implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to its own needs.

He urged the Centre to order a CBI inquiry into irregularities in MGNREGA.

Addressing a gram sabha at Chebrolu in Ungutur Assembly constituency of Eluru district on Monday, Rajendra Prasad said MGNREGA had become an employment guarantee scheme for the ruling YSRC leaders to swindle Central funds.

As part of Sarpanchula Samara Sankharavaram, the second phase of panchayat sarpanches’ agitation against the diversion of Central funds, Rajendra Prasad is touring different parts of the State to step up pressure on the government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buckingham Canal Kothapatnam Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp