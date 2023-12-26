AP govt sanctions Rs 20.57 crore to resume bridge construction

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The government has approved Rs 20.57 crore funds for the ongoing high-level bridge construction on the Buckingham Canal near Ongole.

The Ongole-Kothapatnam R&B road bridge’s construction had been stalled for an extended period, causing difficulties for the public travelling to Kothapatnam Beach, nearby aquaculture ponds, and surrounding villages.

In response to persistent requests from locals, district authorities, and public representatives, former minister and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy raised the issue with higher government authorities, personally appealing to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the funds to complete the remaining bridge works.

Considering the challenges faced by the public and the appeals from local leaders, the State government recently approved Rs 20.57 crore for the balance construction of the Ongole-Kothapatnam high-level bridge on the Buckingham Canal.

Govt diverted Rs 36,000 crore NREGA funds: Panchayat Raj Chamber

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Chamber State president YVB Rajendra Prasad accused the State government of diverting Rs 36,000 crore released by the Centre for implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to its own needs.

He urged the Centre to order a CBI inquiry into irregularities in MGNREGA.

Addressing a gram sabha at Chebrolu in Ungutur Assembly constituency of Eluru district on Monday, Rajendra Prasad said MGNREGA had become an employment guarantee scheme for the ruling YSRC leaders to swindle Central funds.

As part of Sarpanchula Samara Sankharavaram, the second phase of panchayat sarpanches’ agitation against the diversion of Central funds, Rajendra Prasad is touring different parts of the State to step up pressure on the government.

