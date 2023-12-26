BJP to hold OBC Morcha meet in Visakhapatnam on January 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari on Monday reiterated that all the development programmes in Andhra Pradesh, particularly basic infrastructure in rural areas, were funded by the Centre, with no role of the State government. Paying tributes to former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, she announced that the OBC Morcha public meeting will be held in Visakhapatnam on January 7.

Participating in the OBC Morcha State executive meeting here on Monday, she hailed Vajpayee as a statesman with an inclusive vision. “Now, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to see India emerge as a developed nation by 2047, and initiated Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Seeds for it were sowed by the former Prime Minister,” she said.

Purandeswari recalled that the telecom revolution commenced under the Vajpayee government and the Gram Sadak Yojana launched by the former PM had resulted in the strengthening of road connectivity in rural areas. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was another programme launched by the former Prime Minister, which proved to be a game changer.

“It was Vajpayee, who made India a nuclear power,” she stressed. Describing Modi as a true heir of Vajpayee, she said the OBC Commission was provided legality. All India BC Welfare Development Board national general secretary K Subbarayudu joined the BJP on the occasion.

I’m happy for my defeat in the 2019 elections: Daggubati

Later, Purandeswari hoisted the BJP flag in Karamchedu, and laid the foundation stone for a drinking water treatment plant, along with her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

Interacting with people on the occasion, the couple shared their opinions on their political journey in recent times. Daggubati said he is happy that he did not win the election from Parchur on the YSRC ticket in 2019. “Had I won, I would have been accosted by the people of the constituency for failing to even lay proper roads. Not even a single road has been repaired in Karamchedu in the last four-and-a-half years. Had I become an MLA, I would not have moved freely as I am doing now.

At that time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to make my son MLC, but I rejected the offer as I could not accept any conditions. Now, politics is mutual mudslinging and verbal duel, and nothing beneficial to the people,” he said, adding that his son decided not to join politics, and left for Hyderabad. The former minister revealed that it was he who forced Purandeswari to join the BJP when the party was not in power at that time.

Purandeswari said though she thought of quitting politics sometimes, she is continuing in politics with God’s blessings.

“However, my husband has withdrawn from politics, and spending time happily with our children,” she said, in a lighter vein. At the same time, she asserted that wherever she is, the development of Karamchedu will be on top of her agenda.

