CM Jagan to kick off ‘Aadudam Andhra’ on December 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aadudam Andhra, the first-ever sports event to be held from village/ward secretariat to the State level, will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Loyola Public School grounds in Nallapadu of Guntur district on Tuesday.

The mega sports event is being organised in a festive atmosphere in the State. It includes cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton doubles and other games. The 47-day tournament, which starts on Tuesday, will be held till February 10, 2024.

So far, 34.19 lakh players, and 88.66 lakh spectators, totalling to 122.85 lakh have registered themselves for the event. The aim of Aadudam Andhra sports festival is to promote a healthy lifestyle from the village level through sports, unearthing and polishing the hidden talent for national and international glory, besides fostering sportsmanship.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners at the constituency, district and State levels, and the total prize money of the mega sports event is more than Rs 12 crore.

READ HERE

Aadudam Andhra will be held in December every year, says Jagan

SAAP invites sports panels to hunt talent for 'Aadudam Andhra'

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Aadudam Andhra, the first-ever sports event to be held from village/ward secretariat to the State level, will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Loyola Public School grounds in Nallapadu of Guntur district on Tuesday. The mega sports event is being organised in a festive atmosphere in the State. It includes cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton doubles and other games. The 47-day tournament, which starts on Tuesday, will be held till February 10, 2024. So far, 34.19 lakh players, and 88.66 lakh spectators, totalling to 122.85 lakh have registered themselves for the event. The aim of Aadudam Andhra sports festival is to promote a healthy lifestyle from the village level through sports, unearthing and polishing the hidden talent for national and international glory, besides fostering sportsmanship.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners at the constituency, district and State levels, and the total prize money of the mega sports event is more than Rs 12 crore. READ HERE Aadudam Andhra will be held in December every year, says Jagan SAAP invites sports panels to hunt talent for 'Aadudam Andhra' Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp