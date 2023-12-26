Now, Congress hopeful of regaining lost ground in Andhra Pradesh

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is now in an upbeat mood with AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore being made the party in charge of AP. Tagore had played a crucial role in the victory of Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections, and he was instrumental in making A Revanth Reddy TPCC chief earlier.

“We are hopeful of regaining the lost ground even a bit for now. Tagore’s guidance is set to make a big difference in AP,” said PCC working president Padmasree Sunkara.

With elections to both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha just another 3-4 months away, the APCC is leaving no stone unturned to bag some MLA and MP seats. Congress seniors are of the view that the party will influence the outcome of the ensuing polls and the new State in charge concurs with their opinion. APCC leaders assert that their vote share will increase to 10% from 6% in the ensuing elections.

Tagore is expected to visit the State soon to have an in-depth meeting with APCC leaders to take stock of the situation and chalk out the way ahead. In the recently held political committee meeting, it was decided to hold an orientation programme for the party’s rank and file before January 10.

It was further decided to take up the public outreach programme ‘Inti Inti Ki Congress’ with party leaders going door-to-door to explain the failures of both the TDP and YSRC governments and assert that it is only Congress, that has people’s welfare and the State’s interests at its heart.

