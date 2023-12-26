Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revoke suspension of tahsildar: TDP State President Atchan to Chief Secretary

Nobody justifies corruption for whatever reason.

Published: 26th December 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Urging the Chief Secretary to revoke the suspension of Madakasira Tahsildar Murshavali, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said the government should take corrective measures to end corruption.

Following a video clip, in which the tahsildar justified taking bribes from the people to meet the expenses being incurred by them during the visits of senior officials and ministers, the State government suspended him. 

“It is indeed sad to note the state of affairs in the present government. Nobody justifies corruption for whatever reason. However, the video clip has reflected the fact that corruption has become deep-rooted in the system,” he stated in the letter addressed to the CS.

“It is appalling to note that the government has responded to the said video clip by suspending the tahsildar, instead of initiating corrective measures. To draw a metaphor regarding the action, it is like treating the symptoms and not the disease,” he observed.

