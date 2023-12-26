Rs 5.9 crore proposal submitted to supply power to TIDCO houses in Andhra Pradesh

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: Authorities of the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) have submitted proposals to the government to develop infrastructure to supply electricity with an estimated cost of Rs 5.9 crore in houses to be distributed to eligible beneficiaries near Koppolu village under Ongole city limits.

The Prakasam district administration will provide power supply at the TIDCO houses with the support of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL).

The proposal seeks to set up new electricity supply lines, transformers, and other facilities required for the TIDCO houses at Koppolu.

“Works for providing basic facilities at the TIDCO houses are underway. We have completed around 44 per cent of works at the Chintala TIDCO housing project and the remaining works will be taken up soon,” executive engineer K Veerabrahma Chari told this newspaper.

Around 4,585 beneficiaries in the region are eagerly waiting for the handing over of the TIDCO houses as promised by the government.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh had earlier said, “We are focusing on providing basic amenities at the TIDCO housing colonies and making plans to hand over the completed houses as early as possible. Hopefully, the houses may be handed over to the beneficiaries before the end of the year.”

Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, too, assured the beneficiaries that the government was making efforts to hand over the TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries as soon as possible.

