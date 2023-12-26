Unemployment reached its peak in Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for misusing the taxpayers’ money in the name of so-called schemes. The TDP MP accused the YSRC government of indulging in political vendetta without developing the State.

Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Kanakamedala alleged that the YSRC government was pushing the State backwards as there was no development, except destruction and blatant violation of fundamental rights, in the last four-and-a-half years.

Expressing concern over the large-scale unemployment in the State as no new industries came up and the existing industries left, the TDP MP attributed the sorry state of affairs to political vendetta and irrelevant policies. The Periodic Labour Force report had mentioned that Andhra Pradesh stood on top in unemployment and the incidence of suicides by jobless youths had gone up, he said.

Observing that the YSRC leaders, particularly Jagan, are spending sleepless nights due to the rising people’s support to TDP, he said it had become a habit for them to criticise TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu regularly.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for misusing the taxpayers’ money in the name of so-called schemes. The TDP MP accused the YSRC government of indulging in political vendetta without developing the State. Speaking to media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, Kanakamedala alleged that the YSRC government was pushing the State backwards as there was no development, except destruction and blatant violation of fundamental rights, in the last four-and-a-half years. Expressing concern over the large-scale unemployment in the State as no new industries came up and the existing industries left, the TDP MP attributed the sorry state of affairs to political vendetta and irrelevant policies. The Periodic Labour Force report had mentioned that Andhra Pradesh stood on top in unemployment and the incidence of suicides by jobless youths had gone up, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Observing that the YSRC leaders, particularly Jagan, are spending sleepless nights due to the rising people’s support to TDP, he said it had become a habit for them to criticise TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu regularly. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp