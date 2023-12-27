Andhra PCC delegation to discuss role of  Sharmila in AP during Delhi meet?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the 2024 elections, a delegation of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to participate in the party’s coordination committee meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The delegation, comprising APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju, CWC (Congress Working Committee) members Raghuveera Reddy, MM Pallam Raju, and party seniors K Raju, KVP Ramachandra Rao, JD Seelam, will attend the meeting, which will be chaired by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, and AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore will also be present.“We will discuss the roadmap for the 2024 elections in the State and the strategies that need to be adopted,” Gidugu told TNIE.

Sources said the leaders are likely to discuss the role of YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and younger sister of current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the Assembly elections. It has been learned that Sharmila, currently the chief of the YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Grand Old Party. It may be noted that she did not contest in the recently concluded elections in Telangana, and extended her support to the Congress. According to sources, Congress wants Sharmila to be the party’s star campaigner in Andhra Pradesh.

Highly-placed sources, however, said Sharmila is yet to make up her mind on joining Congress and working against her brother in AP. “As of now, we don’t have any information about her joining the party. If she does join the party and work towards strengthening it in the State, we will welcome her and abide by the decision of the party high command,” Rudraraju said.

