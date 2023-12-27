Andhra: Six plays staged on day four of drama fest, audience of all age groups enjoy fare

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The seven-day Nandi Natakotsavam has been receiving a great response from the public. Started amid huge expectations, the event is attracting not only theatre enthusiasts but also audiences from all age groups.

The audience enjoyed six plays on day four of the drama festival on Tuesday. ‘Sitakalyanam’, written by Naga Sri and directed by Dakshinamurthy, depicted the story of lord Rama and Lakshmana safeguarding Vishwamitra’s yagnam and later participating in Sita Swayamwaram.

Children’s play, ‘Tadhabalyam’, performed by Kranti Convent High School from Kondapalli received huge applause from the audience as the children with their maturity and righteousness showed the right path to adults.

‘The Imposters’, a social play inspired by JB Priestley’s ‘An Inspector’s Calls’ highlights a brave woman who shows courage to question the crimes of rich and influential people in society, but suffers misfortune and ends up with a sad ending. Other social plays ‘Inkaana’ performed by the Young Theatre Organisation also received positive responses from the audience.

