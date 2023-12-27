Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Six plays staged on day four of drama fest, audience of all age groups enjoy fare

Other social plays ‘Inkaana’ performed by the Young Theatre Organisation also received positive response from the audience.

Published: 27th December 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Theatre , play

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The seven-day Nandi Natakotsavam has been receiving a great response from the public. Started amid huge expectations, the event is attracting not only theatre enthusiasts but also audiences from all age groups.

The audience enjoyed six plays on day four of the drama festival on Tuesday. ‘Sitakalyanam’, written by Naga Sri and directed by Dakshinamurthy, depicted the story of lord Rama and Lakshmana safeguarding Vishwamitra’s yagnam and later participating in Sita Swayamwaram.

Children’s play, ‘Tadhabalyam’, performed by Kranti Convent High School from Kondapalli received huge applause from the audience as the children with their maturity and righteousness showed the right path to adults.

‘The Imposters’, a social play inspired by JB Priestley’s ‘An Inspector’s Calls’ highlights a brave woman who shows courage to question the crimes of rich and influential people in society, but suffers misfortune and ends up with a sad ending. Other social plays ‘Inkaana’ performed by the Young Theatre Organisation also received positive responses from the audience.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nandi Natakotsavam Sitakalyanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp