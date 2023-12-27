Chandrababu Naidu did nothing for welfare of tribals: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Rajanna Dora lashed out at the opposition TDP for making 20 promises for the welfare of tribals in 2014, but failing to fulfil even a single one. Rajanna Dora was among the several YSRC leaders who spoke at Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Kovvur Assembly constituency of Nellore district on Tuesday.

Conveying the message of social justice and development rendered by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last four-and-a-half years, Rajanna Dora, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLAs P Anil Kumar Yadav, Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and actor Ali conducted a roadshow in the Assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering at Rajupalem centre, Rajanna Dora drew a contrast between Jagan’s administration and the previous TDP regime saying, “Chandrababu Naidu, who served 14 years as the Chief Minister for three terms had given a mere 40,000 acres benefiting just 17,000 tribals in the State, whereas, Jagan has given more than 3 lakh acres benefiting approximately 2 lakh tribals in the last four-and-a-half years.”

In a full-throttle attack on the opposition party, Rajanna Dora said, “The TDP had made around 20 promises to tribals during the 2014 elections. How many promises it fulfilled? Did the TDP government acquire even one acre of land and distribute it to the poor tribals in the State? Did the TDP establish an ST Commission for the welfare of poor tribals?” he asked. Nagarjuna criticised Naidu for opposing English medium education for the poor and marginalised children studying in government schools.

“Naidu and his cronies enrolled their children in international schools and provided the best education to them, but when the State government introduced English medium to empower poor and underprivileged children, studying in government schools, Naidu and his troop opposed it and approached courts to prevent Jagan from doing good to the poor children,” denounced Nagarjuna.

Kovvur MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy hailed Jagan’s regime for extending welfare benefits totalling Rs 1,375 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes to nearly 1.28 lakh families across the constituency in the last four-and-a-half years.

