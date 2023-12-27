Crime rate in Palnadu dist reduced significantly: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With various initiatives taken by the police department, the crime rate has decreased significantly in Palnadu district, opined DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy. He held a crime review meeting of Palnadu at district police headquarters in Narasaraopet on Tuesday.

He said that vigil on history-sheeters has been increased and various measures taken by the police have been fruitful as the crime is under control in the district. The total number of road accidents in the district witnessed a dip of 24.7 per cent as a result of special measures taken by the police including, identifying black spots, conducting frequent inspections, special awareness programmes, and traffic enforcement.

Property recovery has increased by 23.99 per cent when compared to 2022. As many as 26 POCSO cases have been reported in 2023 which was over 81 cases in 2022. With increasing awareness of cybercrimes, the number of cases reported decreased from 81 in 2022 to 19 in 2023. Along with this, the district reported the highest case-resolving rate in Lok Adalat with over 91 per cent, as over 5,683 cases have been resolved.

To prevent the smuggling of ganja and other illegal items, as many as nine checkposts have been set up along the interstate border. DGP also pointed out that Palnadu which was a faction area is now peaceful.

