Crimes against women decreased by 10% in Bapatla: SP Vakul Jindal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district has witnessed a significant reduction of 10 per cent in crimes against women, according to SP Vakul Jindal. This positive change is attributed to various women-friendly initiatives, including the introduction of the Mahila Police Duty Tracker website and the dissemination of a public awareness booklet. Speaking at the year-end annual press conference on Wednesday, the SP revealed that the Disha SOS app garnered an impressive 3.85 lakh downloads, contributing to the decrease in reported crimes against women from 731 cases in 2022 to 661 cases in 2023.

Addressing concerns related to illegal ID liquor, the police took proactive measures, conducting intensive raids and cordon-and-search operations. As a result, 47 cases were filed, and 202 litres of illegal liquor were confiscated, surpassing the figures from the previous year. Notably, the police invoked the PD Act against 21 habitual offenders and provided alternative employment opportunities to 88 families, distributing financial aid totalling Rs 90 lakh under Operation Parivarthana.

The implementation of the No Accident Day initiative on a weekly basis proved effective in reducing road accidents by 15 per cent, with reported accidents dropping from 645 in 2022 to 545 in 2023. The police issued 1.20 lakh E-challans, intensifying drunk and drive inspections by 44.39 per cent, resulting in 1,740 reported cases compared to 1,205 in the previous year. Additionally, 12,219 cases were filed for open drinking offenses.

The district faced challenges in terms of crime, including 24 reported murders, six kidnapping cases, and a decrease of 24 per cent in rape cases. Property offenses accounted for 480 cases, with 288 successfully solved. The police also handled over 180 cheating cases.

Notably, the district witnessed a 29.48 per cent decline in POCSO cases due to increased awareness regarding good touch and bad touch, with 55 crimes reported compared to 78 in 2022. The year also saw the resolution of 13,456 cases in Lok Adalat, and the successful conviction of accused individuals in 122 cases, with 796 cases under process.

Highlighting special achievements, the SP noted the rescue of 60 people from drowning at Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches, showcasing the police’s commitment to public safety. Furthermore, the launch of the Mahila Police Duty Tracker website, a first in the State, provided real-time information on incidents at the village level, enabling preventive actions. The tracker facilitated the resolution of 430 property disputes and 613 family disputes, with awareness campaigns on fake loans reaching over 1.40 lakh people in the district.

In an effort to create drug-free educational institutions, the Sankalp awareness programme was initiated, resulting in the seizure of 841.98 kgs of drugs and the arrest of 238 individuals across 43 cases. Despite the challenges faced by the newly formed district, the entire police department remains dedicated to working in coordination to enhance public services.

47 cases registered against ID liquor manufacturers

Addressing concerns related to the ID liquor, the police took proactive measures, conducting intensive raids and cordon-and-search operations. As a result, nearly 47 cases were registered, and 202 litres of illegal liquor were confiscated, surpassing the figures from the previous year. PD Act was invoked against 21 habitual offenders

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: Bapatla district has witnessed a significant reduction of 10 per cent in crimes against women, according to SP Vakul Jindal. This positive change is attributed to various women-friendly initiatives, including the introduction of the Mahila Police Duty Tracker website and the dissemination of a public awareness booklet. Speaking at the year-end annual press conference on Wednesday, the SP revealed that the Disha SOS app garnered an impressive 3.85 lakh downloads, contributing to the decrease in reported crimes against women from 731 cases in 2022 to 661 cases in 2023. Addressing concerns related to illegal ID liquor, the police took proactive measures, conducting intensive raids and cordon-and-search operations. As a result, 47 cases were filed, and 202 litres of illegal liquor were confiscated, surpassing the figures from the previous year. Notably, the police invoked the PD Act against 21 habitual offenders and provided alternative employment opportunities to 88 families, distributing financial aid totalling Rs 90 lakh under Operation Parivarthana. The implementation of the No Accident Day initiative on a weekly basis proved effective in reducing road accidents by 15 per cent, with reported accidents dropping from 645 in 2022 to 545 in 2023. The police issued 1.20 lakh E-challans, intensifying drunk and drive inspections by 44.39 per cent, resulting in 1,740 reported cases compared to 1,205 in the previous year. Additionally, 12,219 cases were filed for open drinking offenses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The district faced challenges in terms of crime, including 24 reported murders, six kidnapping cases, and a decrease of 24 per cent in rape cases. Property offenses accounted for 480 cases, with 288 successfully solved. The police also handled over 180 cheating cases. Notably, the district witnessed a 29.48 per cent decline in POCSO cases due to increased awareness regarding good touch and bad touch, with 55 crimes reported compared to 78 in 2022. The year also saw the resolution of 13,456 cases in Lok Adalat, and the successful conviction of accused individuals in 122 cases, with 796 cases under process. Highlighting special achievements, the SP noted the rescue of 60 people from drowning at Suryalanka and Ramapuram beaches, showcasing the police’s commitment to public safety. Furthermore, the launch of the Mahila Police Duty Tracker website, a first in the State, provided real-time information on incidents at the village level, enabling preventive actions. The tracker facilitated the resolution of 430 property disputes and 613 family disputes, with awareness campaigns on fake loans reaching over 1.40 lakh people in the district. In an effort to create drug-free educational institutions, the Sankalp awareness programme was initiated, resulting in the seizure of 841.98 kgs of drugs and the arrest of 238 individuals across 43 cases. Despite the challenges faced by the newly formed district, the entire police department remains dedicated to working in coordination to enhance public services. 47 cases registered against ID liquor manufacturers Addressing concerns related to the ID liquor, the police took proactive measures, conducting intensive raids and cordon-and-search operations. As a result, nearly 47 cases were registered, and 202 litres of illegal liquor were confiscated, surpassing the figures from the previous year. PD Act was invoked against 21 habitual offenders Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp