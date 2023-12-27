House site pattas to 3.5k TTD employees in phase 1

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Under the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy, house site pattas will be distributed to all TTD employees in different phases, decided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.A total of 3,518 employees will receive their pattas in the first phase on December 28. In the second phase, around 1,500 employees will receive the pattas during the first week of January, 2024.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy emphasises the inclusivity of this initiative, extending its benefits to retired employees through a saturation system. A 350-acre land in Pagali near Yerpedu, as per Tirupati Collector orders, has been earmarked for this purpose, with an initial cost of Rs 62 crore borne by the TTD. The Trust Board anticipates recovering these costs from employees after the allotment of house sites.

Moreover, recognising the contributions of contract workers, the Trust Board has decided to increase monthly wages. Skilled workers will see an increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000, semi-skilled workers from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 and unskilled workers from Rs 10,311 to Rs 15,000. Barbers working on a piece-rate basis in Kalyanakatta will now receive Rs 2,000 each.

Additionally, potu workers responsible for making laddus will receive Rs 10,000 each. Palanquin bearers are now officially recognised as skilled labourers.The Trust Board has also allocated funds for the welfare of religious heads, sanctioning Rs 60 lakh annually to Pedda Jiyyar Mutt and Rs 40 lakh per annum to Chinna Jiyyar. Furthermore, preparations are underway for an All India Religious Heads Conclave in February, organised by TTD.In terms of infrastructure development, the Trust Board has approved various tenders.

These include the construction of a storage godown with Rs 6.25 crore, renovation of the Tourist Bus Stand and construction of kitchens, footpaths, and other facilities with Rs 7.31 crore, construction of a parking bay and slot at Alipiri with a sum of Rs 7.24 crore, renovation and face-lift works at Police Quarters with a budget of Rs 2.87 crore, and a four-lane road construction from Varaha Swamy Guest House with Rs 6.32 crore.

Additionally, a 4-lane road construction from Vakula Matha temple to Cherlopalli circle and associated works have been approved with a budget of Rs 17.29 crore. The TTD has also sanctioned a Rs 2 crore tender for the construction of compound walls and flooring.Finally, the Trust Board has decided to facilitate darshan for devotees participating in ‘Gopuja Homam.’ These initiatives underscore the TTD Trust Board’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and the overall enhancement of facilities for the benefit of the community.

